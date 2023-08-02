Rep. Byron Donalds compares dates and sees NO coincidence in timing of Trump indictments

The latest round of Trump indictments have sparked a lot of "can't be a coincidence" from those who have also noticed what happened just before the charges came down against the former president and current Republican presidential candidate.

Rep. Byron Donalds says this all can't be a coincidence:

The pattern of events surrounding our investigation into the Bidens can't be a coincidence:



3/17 - Hunter admits laptop is his

3/18 - Notice of 1st Trump indictment



6/8 - FBI doc on $5M Biden bribe drops

6/9 - Mar-A-Lago Indictment



7/31 - Archer testifies

8/1 - 1/6 Indictment pic.twitter.com/KY1wptJZWg — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) August 2, 2023

It's just a coincidence, right?

Nah, can't be:

Here is a timeline of the Democrats' indictments on Trump, like clockwork, right after every serious Hunter & Joe Biden damaging reports. pic.twitter.com/t99BMnk7bl — ThatBoi (@ThatGuy6309857) August 2, 2023

That's something else.

It's a little like when Biden's approval took another plunge: "Acknowledge the seventh grandchild!"

