Biden's debate assurance in 2020 is 'not what Hunter told a federal judge' this week

In light of what Hunter Biden told a judge this week before his plea deal was put on hold because they were apparently trying to sneak a lifetime immunity deal past the court, a debate video from 2020 is making the rounds again.

During a debate with then-President Trump in 2020, Joe Biden claimed the following:

Biden: “My son has not made money in terms of this thing about what are you talking about China.” 🤔 https://t.co/ABB6sRXXdQ — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 28, 2023

EXPOSED: During the 2020 presidential debate between candidate @JoeBiden and President @realDonaldTrump, Biden claimed he and his family never received a penny from China. But, Hunter Biden admitted in court this week that he received over $600,000 from a Chinese company with… pic.twitter.com/EQAxvBcjuv — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 28, 2023

Fast forward to a Delaware courthouse earlier this week:

The first son made his first court appearance in Delaware on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay taxes and enter a diversion program on a felony federal weapons charge after an anticipated slap-on-the-wrist plea bargain fell apart. Prosecutors said in their proposed plea agreement that Hunter Biden received $664,000 from a “Chinese infrastructure investment company,” according to the official court transcript, obtained by Fox News. The president’s son confirmed to Judge Maryellen Noreika that he earned the money from a company he started in 2017 with the since-vanished chairman of the CCP-backed CEFC Energy conglomerate.

In other words, Biden was being untruthful... again. For people who claim they have done nothing wrong, they sure do feel the need to lie about it for some reason.

Seems to meet the definition of a lie. pic.twitter.com/jKiWmV4ekL — Colorado Native 007 (@CONative007) July 28, 2023

Biden does nothing but lie so this shouldn't be surprising, but the level of dishonesty and corruption is off the charts.

If Joe hadn’t talked with Hunter about his business dealings, how would he know that? 🧐🤔 — Palmer Douglas (@PalmerDouglas9) July 28, 2023

That would have been a good follow-up question but of course none of the totally objective moderators would have gone there.

I can't wait for the general election debates. — tamara (@Tamaralynn212) July 28, 2023

If the Dems will even let Biden out of the basement at all by that point.

***

