Biden's debate assurance in 2020 is 'not what Hunter told a federal judge' this week

Doug P.  |  11:07 AM on July 28, 2023
In light of what Hunter Biden told a judge this week before his plea deal was put on hold because they were apparently trying to sneak a lifetime immunity deal past the court, a debate video from 2020 is making the rounds again.

During a debate with then-President Trump in 2020, Joe Biden claimed the following:

Fast forward to a Delaware courthouse earlier this week:

The first son made his first court appearance in Delaware on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay taxes and enter a diversion program on a felony federal weapons charge after an anticipated slap-on-the-wrist plea bargain fell apart.

Prosecutors said in their proposed plea agreement that Hunter Biden received $664,000 from a “Chinese infrastructure investment company,” according to the official court transcript, obtained by Fox News.

The president’s son confirmed to Judge Maryellen Noreika that he earned the money from a company he started in 2017 with the since-vanished chairman of the CCP-backed CEFC Energy conglomerate. 

In other words, Biden was being untruthful... again. For people who claim they have done nothing wrong, they sure do feel the need to lie about it for some reason.

Biden does nothing but lie so this shouldn't be surprising, but the level of dishonesty and corruption is off the charts.

That would have been a good follow-up question but of course none of the totally objective moderators would have gone there.

If the Dems will even let Biden out of the basement at all by that point.

*** 

