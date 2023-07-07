MSNBC's finally starting to express some skepticism about Coke-gate but they need to...
Lead J6 prosecutor who also refused to charge Hunter Biden has DAMNING tie...
CNN exploits Kentucky couple's aborted baby in sick attempt 'to make pro-lifers look...
Fake AF Biden influencers BUSTED in receipt-filled thread pushing the SAME #Bidenomics tal...
David Hogg TRIES to make a point about guns but MISSES the mark...
Noam Blum puts progs' meltdowns over SCOTUS' affirmative action decision in hilarious pers...
Chaya Raichik just absolutely EMBARRASSES 'creepy dude' Alejandra Caraballo for stalking h...
Gavin Newsom's warning about anti-freedom GOPers collapses under its own ironic weight
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Caught Using Fake Photo of Slain Cop
It is SO on! Elon Musk calls Stephen King OUT for having ZERO...
Ana Navarro urges us not to attack Joe Biden 'for being an unconditionally...
Whistleblower in hiding for his life breaks silence, drops BOMBSHELL about FBI and...
Arrival of summer causes WaPo to dial climate change panic to eleven (and...
Is Al Franken trying to dunk on the Supreme Court’s gay marriage website...

Mollie Hemingway shares reminder about WH officials saying the cocaine caper has them stumped

Doug P.  |  12:16 PM on July 07, 2023
Meme screenshot

This won't surprise you at all, but the mystery of the bag of cocaine that was found in the White House hasn't yet been solved. 

Well, perhaps it would be more accurate to say that if the culprit's identity is known, the public hasn't been informed (and might never be). MSNBC finds it hard to believe that we haven't been told more about all this (though if they allowed themselves to connect some dots maybe they wouldn't be so shocked): 

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway shared a reminder that if the unnamed culprit in the cocaine at the White House caper would have perhaps been wearing a red hat and dropped the bag anywhere near the U.S. Capitol on January 6th that person would have no doubt been in custody and publicly identified long ago:

Jordan Boyd at The Federalist writes

Security failures in important government buildings, including the White House, have certainly occurred in the past. When protestors walked into the Capitol on January 6 — one of the most notable breaches in recent history — the Biden regime partnered with banks, cell phone companies, and Big Tech to track down, question, and arrest people near and in the federal building.

Months after the afternoon chaos, people like Georgia grandma Linda Menk, who merely attended the Trump rally near the White House on Jan. 6, received house visits from the FBI who demanded to question her about her stint in D.C.

[...]

Whether the cocaine belongs to someone with a history of doing crack like Hunter — who would be in direct violation of his sweetheart plea deal if the drug bag was connected to him — a staffer, or even a White House guest, Americans deserve to know why the Biden administration suddenly doesn’t care about security breaches.

Recommended

Whistleblower in hiding for his life breaks silence, drops BOMBSHELL about FBI and Hunter Biden (watch)
Sam J.

Weird how the White House's selective nature of the need to get to the bottom of security breaches works, right?

Has the location where the coke was discovered changed again today, or is it still inside a door near where the VP's parking spot is? We're due for another "pivot." 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Whistleblower in hiding for his life breaks silence, drops BOMBSHELL about FBI and Hunter Biden (watch)
Sam J.
Fake AF Biden influencers BUSTED in receipt-filled thread pushing the SAME #Bidenomics talking points
Sam J.
Lead J6 prosecutor who also refused to charge Hunter Biden has DAMNING tie to Clarence Thomas hate group
Sam J.
CNN exploits Kentucky couple's aborted baby in sick attempt 'to make pro-lifers look like the bad guys'
Sarah D
David Hogg TRIES to make a point about guns but MISSES the mark in more ways than one
ArtistAngie
It is SO on! Elon Musk calls Stephen King OUT for having ZERO self-awareness and it's SCARY good
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Whistleblower in hiding for his life breaks silence, drops BOMBSHELL about FBI and Hunter Biden (watch) Sam J.