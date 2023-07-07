Mollie Hemingway shares reminder about WH officials saying the cocaine caper has them stumped

This won't surprise you at all, but the mystery of the bag of cocaine that was found in the White House hasn't yet been solved.

Well, perhaps it would be more accurate to say that if the culprit's identity is known, the public hasn't been informed (and might never be). MSNBC finds it hard to believe that we haven't been told more about all this (though if they allowed themselves to connect some dots maybe they wouldn't be so shocked):

Even MSNBC agrees: "Hard to believe" @SecretService can't figure out who's bringing cocaine into the WH pic.twitter.com/0FVNUhV8CU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 7, 2023

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway shared a reminder that if the unnamed culprit in the cocaine at the White House caper would have perhaps been wearing a red hat and dropped the bag anywhere near the U.S. Capitol on January 6th that person would have no doubt been in custody and publicly identified long ago:

The White House That Tracked Down Grannies After Capitol Riot Wants You To Believe Cocaine Caper Has Them Stumped https://t.co/58UmvofBcY — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 7, 2023

Jordan Boyd at The Federalist writes:

Security failures in important government buildings, including the White House, have certainly occurred in the past. When protestors walked into the Capitol on January 6 — one of the most notable breaches in recent history — the Biden regime partnered with banks, cell phone companies, and Big Tech to track down, question, and arrest people near and in the federal building. Months after the afternoon chaos, people like Georgia grandma Linda Menk, who merely attended the Trump rally near the White House on Jan. 6, received house visits from the FBI who demanded to question her about her stint in D.C. [...] Whether the cocaine belongs to someone with a history of doing crack like Hunter — who would be in direct violation of his sweetheart plea deal if the drug bag was connected to him — a staffer, or even a White House guest, Americans deserve to know why the Biden administration suddenly doesn’t care about security breaches.

Weird how the White House's selective nature of the need to get to the bottom of security breaches works, right?

It’s easy to not find anything when you’re not looking in the first place. — Lorne Fetzek (@lmf0968) July 7, 2023

WH shills want you to move on from this ‘unimportant’ event. https://t.co/ntfkNfMjmo — Ultra Extremist Conservative Dude (@libsrsmelly) July 7, 2023

Has the location where the coke was discovered changed again today, or is it still inside a door near where the VP's parking spot is? We're due for another "pivot."

