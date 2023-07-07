Gavin Newsom's warning about anti-freedom GOPers collapses under its own ironic weight

California Gov. Gavin Newsom definitely has his sights set on the White House, and it appears that his initial strategy to win over the hearts and minds of some voters is through the use of humor.

One joke that Newsom likes to tell is the one about how he's the "pro-freedom" politician while Republicans are totalitarian wannabes.

Here's another example:

For the 4th of July, the @GOP would like to remind us all that their patriotic duty is to attempt to strip away your freedom. https://t.co/eAOwnTQM9i — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 5, 2023

Hilarious!

Actually, that claim coming from Newsom will never stop being shameless.

Remember when California authorities arrested a guy who was alone on a paddleboard? How could Ron DeSantis have allowed that to happen!?

I remember when I lived in California and the swingsets were locked together at my local park #freedom — bedpost (@Cmin914725641) July 5, 2023

You wanted to block unvaccinated kids from schools while you ate at four-star restaurants...Keep talking about freedoms — Gerald Celente (@geraldcelente) July 5, 2023

Covid shutdowns didn't stop Newsom from having a nice dinner with lobbyists at French Laundry (or prevent Nancy Pelosi from getting her hair done at a salon) but never forget how it's the Republicans who want to strip you of your freedoms.

***

Related:



The homeless are flushed out of public toilets in Gavin Newsom's California

Attn. Gavin Newsom! It looks like a 'sanctuary city' mayor is doing some KIDNAPPING!

Jonathan Turley reminds Gov. Gavin Newsom that he sent out invitations to migrate there

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!