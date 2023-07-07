Gavin Newsom's warning about anti-freedom GOPers collapses under its own ironic weight

Noam Blum puts progs' meltdowns over SCOTUS' affirmative action decision in hilarious pers...
Doug P.  |  11:13 AM on July 07, 2023

California Gov. Gavin Newsom definitely has his sights set on the White House, and it appears that his initial strategy to win over the hearts and minds of some voters is through the use of humor.

One joke that Newsom likes to tell is the one about how he's the "pro-freedom" politician while Republicans are totalitarian wannabes. 

Here's another example:

Hilarious!

Actually, that claim coming from Newsom will never stop being shameless.

Remember when California authorities arrested a guy who was alone on a paddleboard? How could Ron DeSantis have allowed that to happen!?

Covid shutdowns didn't stop Newsom from having a nice dinner with lobbyists at French Laundry (or prevent Nancy Pelosi from getting her hair done at a salon) but never forget how it's the Republicans who want to strip you of your freedoms.

