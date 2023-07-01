Biden WH reportedly open to studying Mr. Burns from The Simpson's solution to global warming

On the upside there seems to be an admission that the sun is what contributes to temperature fluctuations on Earth and not our gas stoves and love of hamburgers. On the downside this sounds like the "science" version of "hold my beer I wanna try something":

White House cautiously opens the door to study blocking sun’s rays to slow global warming https://t.co/AdbxBoDFHz — POLITICO (@politico) July 1, 2023

What could possibly go wrong?

The White House offered measured support for the idea of studying how to block sunlight from hitting Earth’s surface as a way to limit global warming, in a congressionally mandated report that could help bring efforts once confined to science fiction into the realm of legitimate debate. The controversial concept known as solar radiation modification is a potentially effective response to fighting climate change, but one that could have unknown side effects stemming from altering the chemical makeup of the atmosphere, some scientists say. The White House report released late Friday indicates that the Biden administration is open to studying the possibility that altering sunlight might quickly cool the planet. But it added a degree of skepticism by noting that Congress has ordered the review, and the administration said it does not signal any new policy decisions related to a process that is sometimes referred to — or derided as — geoengineering.

Biden recently called climate change the world's greatest existential threat, but in reality some of the proposed "solutions" sound like much bigger threats.

Mayor Pete will be in charge and he’ll accidentally set the Moon on fire. https://t.co/1FRu9gqA9n — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) July 1, 2023





The Biden administration would at least have to credit the creators of The Simpsons:

It wouldn't be the first time this administration has borrowed from The Simpsons.

we have #MontgomeryBurns as the president, and we’re living in an episode of @TheSimpsons… you all realize we actually need the sun, right? #GlobalWarming 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/4nDdJNocc6 pic.twitter.com/IfGF3tNfJ7 — thuglas: the americavellian dream. (@douglasisadope) July 1, 2023

So, all this time, Mr. Burns has been the hero? Interesting. https://t.co/eeDvhIquGE pic.twitter.com/cytJ56zCJm — David Williams (@tpapres) July 1, 2023

Who knew!?

They want us to freeze to death with no food. @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/F1goIEUoRq — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) July 1, 2023

I told you people - it's a climate death cult



"What if we just block the sun?"

"And make people suffer and crops die?"

"Yes" https://t.co/baIgBieKnN — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 1, 2023

Maybe that's why they're so desperate to get people used to the idea of eating insects.

