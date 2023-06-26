Nancy Pelosi comes out in favor of term limits (no, NOT for Congress)

Seeing Nazi flags makes Minnesota Dem Rep. Dean Phillips wish America could be...
Doug P.  |  9:07 AM on June 26, 2023

Nancy Pelosi has been in the U.S. House of Representatives since Ronald Reagan was president, but she's finally come out in favor of term limits. 

No, not for members of the House or Senate. 

U.S. presidents are already limited to two terms, and Pelosi thinks it's time for Supreme Court term limits, all while if you ask some politicians how long they've been in Congress this is the answer you'll get:

It's kind of amazing that somebody who has been sitting in DC since the late 1980s can say something like this without any self-awareness pangs whatsoever, but here we are:

Just incredible.

Part of the reason Pelosi wants SCOTUS term limits is that she thinks there are justices who don't have "integrity," including Clarence Thomas:

When somebody like Nancy Pelosi, who has no integrity, accuses somebody else of having no integrity, you can be pretty sure that person has integrity. What kind of person does Pelosi believe has a tremendous amount of integrity? Adam Schiff. That pretty much says it all.

