Glenn Beck remembers 'even the famous' who didn't get off the hook as easily as Hunter Biden

Doug P.  |  11:12 AM on June 23, 2023

As we told you earlier, the Bidens certainly aren't letting the charges against Hunter (not to mention the new claims from IRS whistleblowers) cause a lifestyle change. As a matter of fact, Hunter was spotted last night at the White House state dinner for the Prime Minister of India. They're pretty much rubbing our noses in it: 

"Laughing in our faces" is right.

But not everybody gets sweetheart deals like Hunter Biden has (so far at least). Glenn Beck remembers others who didn't just get a slap-on-the-wrist plea deal (and also attend a state dinner). Watch:

And those people are/were celebrities -- there's no way the "average" American wouldn't have faced harsh penalties for tax (and gun) crimes. That is, apparently, unless they had the last name "Biden."

Remember earlier this month when special counsel Jack Smith, while announcing charges against Trump, said there's "one set of laws that apply to everyone equally"? Yeah, we're still waiting for evidence of that being true.

