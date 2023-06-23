Glenn Beck remembers 'even the famous' who didn't get off the hook as easily as Hunter Biden

As we told you earlier, the Bidens certainly aren't letting the charges against Hunter (not to mention the new claims from IRS whistleblowers) cause a lifestyle change. As a matter of fact, Hunter was spotted last night at the White House state dinner for the Prime Minister of India. They're pretty much rubbing our noses in it:

Laughing in our faces.



Toast of the town Hunter Biden caught partying at State Dinner and Tweeps have (hilarious) thoughtshttps://t.co/wccuR7WKey — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 23, 2023

"Laughing in our faces" is right.

But not everybody gets sweetheart deals like Hunter Biden has (so far at least). Glenn Beck remembers others who didn't just get a slap-on-the-wrist plea deal (and also attend a state dinner). Watch:

Tax crimes used to be a BIG deal for proponents of big government. Not even the famous were let off the hook: Chuck Berry, Wesley Snipes, Darryl Strawberry, Lauryn Hill, Pete Rose, and even Martha Stewart were thrown in JAIL. But Hunter Biden reached a plea deal? pic.twitter.com/kqraIJFJ8j — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) June 22, 2023

And those people are/were celebrities -- there's no way the "average" American wouldn't have faced harsh penalties for tax (and gun) crimes. That is, apparently, unless they had the last name "Biden."

The Socialist Party ignores the law to protect their own. https://t.co/UOu2SMfJNU — Steve (@wildcove135) June 22, 2023

Remember earlier this month when special counsel Jack Smith, while announcing charges against Trump, said there's "one set of laws that apply to everyone equally"? Yeah, we're still waiting for evidence of that being true.

