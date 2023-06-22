Biden-inspired shot & chaser just doesn't add up (ESPECIALLY considering the new bombshell)

The big political story today (for any media outlet choosing to cover it) is from IRS whistleblowers about the DOJ and Hunter Biden criminal investigation:

🚨 GAME CHANGER 🚨 Bombshell evidence revealed by IRS whistleblowers about how the DOJ rigged the Hunter Biden criminal investigation - forensic tax evidence of ill-gotten millions from China and Ukraine. Obstruction by DOJ, leaking to Biden lawyers, tampering with evidence… a… https://t.co/ew0WPwARQC — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 22, 2023

“The investigation into Hunter Biden, code name Sportsman, was first opened in November 2018 as an offshoot of an investigation the IRS was conducting into a foreign-based amateur online pornography platform... In October 2019, the FBI became aware that a repair shop had a laptop… — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 22, 2023

“The FBI verified [Hunter Biden’s laptop’s] authenticity in November of 2019 by matching the device number against Hunter Biden's Apple iCloud ID.

When the FBI took possession of the device in December 2019, they notified the IRS that it likely contained evidence of tax crimes.” — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 22, 2023

That's quite a big deal, right?

Now people are trying to reconcile that with Biden's past comments about his son's business dealings:

Is anyone going to ask President Biden about this? It obviously contradicts his oft-repeated claim that he never once discussed Hunter's business dealings with him. pic.twitter.com/ToyY6F4bQQ — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 22, 2023

"I've never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings." - Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/EGUwYl2UX5 — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) June 22, 2023

The "I never talked to my son about his overseas business dealings" response was never believable in the first place. What parent doesn't talk to their kids about their jobs -- especially when they're in politics and the "appearance of impropriety" factor is high (or at least it used to be, but now it seems like many of them like to rub it in our faces).

This was never believable in the first place (like most other things Biden says):

FLASHBACK:



“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings” -- Joe Biden in 2019 pic.twitter.com/mTsD5XItMI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 22, 2023

Trump - impeached on no evidence.

Biden - evidence no impeachment.



What gives?



BIDEN: "I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings" pic.twitter.com/T84mPXSllb — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 22, 2023

But wait, there's more:

More testimony contradicting Biden. pic.twitter.com/iKeqndolr2 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 22, 2023

Nothing to see here!

Surely, real journalists are interested.



“Democracy dies in darkness” https://t.co/YK7s1EGjiQ — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) June 22, 2023

The media will try to get this out of the news cycle as fast as possible. Heck, CNN's trying to make sure it never enters the news cycle today:

THIS. Is CNN.

***

