Biden-inspired shot & chaser just doesn't add up (ESPECIALLY considering the new bombshell)

Doug P.  |  5:37 PM on June 22, 2023

The big political story today (for any media outlet choosing to cover it) is from IRS whistleblowers about the DOJ and Hunter Biden criminal investigation:

That's quite a big deal, right?

Now people are trying to reconcile that with Biden's past comments about his son's business dealings:

Jonathan Turley and other take a look at Hunter Biden's WhatsApp text
Brett T.

The "I never talked to my son about his overseas business dealings" response was never believable in the first place. What parent doesn't talk to their kids about their jobs -- especially when they're in politics and the "appearance of impropriety" factor is high (or at least it used to be, but now it seems like many of them like to rub it in our faces). 

This was never believable in the first place (like most other things Biden says):

But wait, there's more:

Nothing to see here!

The media will try to get this out of the news cycle as fast as possible. Heck, CNN's trying to make sure it never enters the news cycle today:

THIS. Is CNN.

*** 

Jonathan Turley and other take a look at Hunter Biden's WhatsApp text
Brett T.
