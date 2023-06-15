Gov. Ron DeSantis tells an obsessed Gavin Newsom to challenge Biden or shut up

WATCH Biden's face after journo asks him why Ukraine FBI informant called him...
Doug P.  |  3:09 PM on June 15, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

As it's been made painfully obvious in these last several weeks, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, having solved all other problems in his own state, has become rather fixated on Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis. Newsom's latest obsession, in addition to clearly angling for a presidential run at some point (we'll get to that in a second), has been to say Newsom should face kidnapping charges for the egregious crime of sending illegal immigrants -- with their approval -- to Newsom's "sanctuary state."

It appears that DeSantis has heard enough of the prog chirping and has basically told Newsom to put up or shut up:

Oh, this is getting good!

It is.

Has Newsom been back to the White House lately to measure for curtains? And how does Biden feel about that?

*** 

