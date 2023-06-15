Gov. Ron DeSantis tells an obsessed Gavin Newsom to challenge Biden or shut up

As it's been made painfully obvious in these last several weeks, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, having solved all other problems in his own state, has become rather fixated on Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis. Newsom's latest obsession, in addition to clearly angling for a presidential run at some point (we'll get to that in a second), has been to say Newsom should face kidnapping charges for the egregious crime of sending illegal immigrants -- with their approval -- to Newsom's "sanctuary state."

It appears that DeSantis has heard enough of the prog chirping and has basically told Newsom to put up or shut up:

DESANTIS responds to Gavin Newsom:



“He has a real, serious fixation on Florida, but what I would tell him is … stop pussyfooting around. Are you going to throw your hat in the ring and challenge Joe? Or are you going to sit on the sidelines and chirp? Why don't you throw your… pic.twitter.com/WGKDPMXKtD — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 15, 2023

Oh, this is getting good!

It is.

He has a real serious fixation on YOU! 😂 — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) June 15, 2023

It's because his inlaws like DeSantis better.



Considering Gavin's ex-wife may end up being Trump's daughter in law- this is all very personal for Newsom https://t.co/32shB8BqcS — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) June 15, 2023

Newsom has a fixation on Florida because Newsom's in-laws like Ron better. It's personal. Gavin's attacks are him just trying to prove to his wife's parent's that she didn't marry the wrong governor. https://t.co/32shB8BqcS — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) June 15, 2023

Ouch!

Absolutely perfect response in tone and content. Newsom is just the latest Prog obsessed w Florida. Get in the race or stfu and go clean up some human feces on the streets of San Francisco https://t.co/AqrsZWSmUb — Mitch Schmengie (@schmengieLV) June 15, 2023

Has Newsom been back to the White House lately to measure for curtains? And how does Biden feel about that?

