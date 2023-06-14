Lefty tattoo loser threatens Conservatives who come to his shop and it does...
'UNREAL'! Videos show impact as baseball-sized hailstorm hit Hot Springs, Arkansas

Doug P.  |  10:50 PM on June 14, 2023
Hail

Here's a bit of a break from politics for a reminder about the power of Mother Nature. In this case, we're talking about a massive hailstorm Wednesday evening in and around Hot Springs, Arkansas: 


Storms crossing Arkansas on Wednesday night brought hail as large as baseballs to parts of the state, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service's Little Rock account. Around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, people in the community of Royal in Garland County reported baseball-sized hail from a storm complex that was moving toward downtown Hot Springs, the tweet states. 

Dennis Cavanaugh, warning coordination meteorologist for the weather service's North Little Rock office, said two conditions make large hail possible: "You need colder drier air sitting on top of hot humid air.” Hot humid air can feed strong and sudden thunderstorms, and the cold dry air in the atmosphere helps make large hail out of the water in the storm system, Cavanaugh said.

Below are many pictures and videos of the massive hailstorm. Fortunately there were no reports of injuries, though obviously there was plenty of property damage:

