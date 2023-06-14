'UNREAL'! Videos show impact as baseball-sized hailstorm hit Hot Springs, Arkansas

Here's a bit of a break from politics for a reminder about the power of Mother Nature. In this case, we're talking about a massive hailstorm Wednesday evening in and around Hot Springs, Arkansas:





Storms crossing Arkansas on Wednesday night brought hail as large as baseballs to parts of the state, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service's Little Rock account. Around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, people in the community of Royal in Garland County reported baseball-sized hail from a storm complex that was moving toward downtown Hot Springs, the tweet states. Dennis Cavanaugh, warning coordination meteorologist for the weather service's North Little Rock office, said two conditions make large hail possible: "You need colder drier air sitting on top of hot humid air.” Hot humid air can feed strong and sudden thunderstorms, and the cold dry air in the atmosphere helps make large hail out of the water in the storm system, Cavanaugh said.

Below are many pictures and videos of the massive hailstorm. Fortunately there were no reports of injuries, though obviously there was plenty of property damage:

The sound and video is wild. #arwx pic.twitter.com/xWcxForJya — Skot Covert THV11 (@SkotWx) June 14, 2023

href="https://twitter.com/KATVBarry/status/1669126099110879234?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 14, 2023

Hail in Hot Springs/Malvern Area pic.twitter.com/XPehTMWJaW — Cloud ☁️ (@Arson4Cloud) June 14, 2023

Wow! Crazy video of hail on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs sent to me by Steve Arrison. #ARwx #ARStormTeam pic.twitter.com/beUwnZTOJa — Laura Monteverdi (@LauraMonteverdi) June 14, 2023

WATCH: Baseball size hail from Hot Springs, Arkansas 👀 pic.twitter.com/P2L6KZNPd9 — Anny (@anny25717503) June 15, 2023

Gigantic hail in Hot Springs.



Video from Joseph Philipp #ARWX pic.twitter.com/csCnfPfeEc — Todd Yakoubian (@KATVToddYak) June 14, 2023

And more hail from Becky Iverson in Hot Springs! #arwx pic.twitter.com/ZnOU2rWEjG — Barry Brandt (@KATVBarry) June 14, 2023

Hail damage in Hot Springs from @KATVEmmaAllen pic.twitter.com/XzOyoinrGC — James Bryant (@KATVJames) June 14, 2023

Wild video (with sound) of hail in Hot Springs, Arkansas earlier today. Baseball-sized hail was reported in the area. https://t.co/YryrEPryE2 — Jim Teske (@JimTeskeNC9) June 15, 2023

Hot tub cover after the Hot Springs hail storm. #arwx pic.twitter.com/dAgVohJo2D — Todd Yakoubian (@KATVToddYak) June 15, 2023

Hail from Hot Springs today. pic.twitter.com/PaDBGBvjhC — Dana M Landrum 🌱 (@DanaMLandrum) June 14, 2023

Look at the windshields... or lack of. Picture from Kristy Middleton #ARWX pic.twitter.com/JscaQfRMU1 — Todd Yakoubian (@KATVToddYak) June 15, 2023

Golf ball to baseball sized hail west of Hot Springs (in Sunshine). Pic by Sherrie Pros. pic.twitter.com/1Gc0vN4d0h — James Bryant (@KATVJames) June 14, 2023

The hail in Hot Springs, AR was absolutely UNREAL today! @weatherchannel https://t.co/4oYDPd20qG — Chris Bruin (@TWCChrisBruin) June 15, 2023





