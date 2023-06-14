This Covid-related video of HHS Secretary Becerra is from this month, NOT 2 years ago

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra made some comments about Covid-19 in the last few days that caught the attention of many and caused massive eye rolls. This was intended as a swipe at a certain Republican but instead says more about the current crop of public health officials than anybody:

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in June 2023: If you die from COVID, it is “your fault.”



“You didn’t take precautions.” pic.twitter.com/moZduwMZIQ — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 14, 2023

Seriously?

There's only one word for it...

And that's the one! Becerra's taking the sales advice of "always be closing" to the next and most ridiculous level. Becerra made the remarks as a jab at Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis:

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra took aim at Florida governor and 2024 GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis for sowing mistrust in Covid-19 vaccines and safety measures. Becerra said that people still dying of Covid are mainly “either unvaccinated or undervaccinated” and that “if you’re dying of Covid today, you didn’t take precautions” in response to a question about DeSantis’ vaccine skepticism from White House reporter Adam Cancryn at POLITICO’s Health Care Summit.

These people are just never going to allow reality to put huge dents in their discredited narratives.

That would have been silly in 2021, but 2023 it sounds like Baghdad Bob. — Buksterlin (@andy_buksterlin) June 14, 2023

Even Baghdad Bob would have given up on that by now.

"Absolutely shameful" sums up this entire administration.

