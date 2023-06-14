Jerry Nadler Claims It Would Be 'Child Abuse' to Not Mask Two-Year-Olds
Rep. Jerry Nadler says it would have been child abuse not to make...
Jury finds Starbucks fired Shannon Phillips for being white, awards $25.6 million!
Pete Buttigieg says Right is trying to protect young girls because they don't...
Hillary Clinton can't wrap her head around the psychology of GOPers defending Trump...
Hot take: 'Transphobic police' used way too many bullets to take down Covenant...
Mich. Gov. Whitmer's new 'fundamental freedom' PAC gets reality nuked into dust
Middle School Students Revolt Over 'Pride Day' Celebration
If Trump had a (D) by his name, there would be NO INDICTMENTS...
'Biden with closed caption is the best Biden' (beverage warning!)
WH doubles down on their 'all your kids are belong to us' message...
Fox News refers to Joe Biden accurately and suddenly libs have a problem...
PBS aired an 'inflammatory rhetoric' warning during Trump's speech
FAIL: Bill Melugin, Carol Roth & others spot a 'strange flex' from Biden/Dems...

This Covid-related video of HHS Secretary Becerra is from this month, NOT 2 years ago

Doug P.  |  4:26 PM on June 14, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra made some comments about Covid-19 in the last few days that caught the attention of many and caused massive eye rolls. This was intended as a swipe at a certain Republican but instead says more about the current crop of public health officials than anybody:

Seriously?

There's only one word for it...

And that's the one! Becerra's taking the sales advice of "always be closing" to the next and most ridiculous level. Becerra made the remarks as a jab at Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis:

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra took aim at Florida governor and 2024 GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis for sowing mistrust in Covid-19 vaccines and safety measures. Becerra said that people still dying of Covid are mainly “either unvaccinated or undervaccinated” and that “if you’re dying of Covid today, you didn’t take precautions” in response to a question about DeSantis’ vaccine skepticism from White House reporter Adam Cancryn at POLITICO’s Health Care Summit.

Recommended

Jury finds Starbucks fired Shannon Phillips for being white, awards $25.6 million!
Aaron Walker

These people are just never going to allow reality to put huge dents in their discredited narratives.

Even Baghdad Bob would have given up on that by now.

"Absolutely shameful" sums up this entire administration.

***

 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jury finds Starbucks fired Shannon Phillips for being white, awards $25.6 million!
Aaron Walker
Pete Buttigieg says Right is trying to protect young girls because they don't want to fund roads
Doug P.
Rep. Jerry Nadler says it would have been child abuse not to make 2-year-olds wear masks
Brett T.
'Biden with closed caption is the best Biden' (beverage warning!)
Doug P.
Hillary Clinton can't wrap her head around the psychology of GOPers defending Trump on classified docs
Sarah D
Fox News refers to Joe Biden accurately and suddenly libs have a problem with news orgs showing bias
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Jury finds Starbucks fired Shannon Phillips for being white, awards $25.6 million! Aaron Walker