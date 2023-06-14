Mich. Gov. Whitmer's new 'fundamental freedom' PAC gets reality nuked into dust

When it comes to politicians who had some of the most idiotic and counterproductive 2020 Covid mandates, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is in the upper echelon of power (and freedom)-grabbing U.S. governors.

One of the most insane edicts in the long and sordid history of insane edicts was when garden seeds (and many gardening supplies in general) were cordoned off in stores. Yes indeed, the government was asking people to limit trips to the grocery store and then blocking off the purchase of garden seeds. Sheer bureaucratic genius, right?

About three months ago, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that in retrospect that some of her Covid-era edicts "don't make a lot of sense":

“We didn't want people, you know, all congregating around the gardening supplies… It was February in Michigan, no one was planting anyway…” She continued: “Some of those policies, I look back and think: that was maybe a little more than we needed to do.” These were just a few of the nearly 200 emergency orders Whitmer issued in less than a year, mostly related to COVID, that left businesses scrambling to comply.





With that in mind, there's some serious irony in Whitmer's new PAC:

Today I’m launching Fight Like Hell PAC to support candidates who fight like hell for working people and their fundamental freedoms.



It’s time to build on our momentum and support candidates who will deliver real, meaningful change.



Join us: https://t.co/1K5E6K6TTW pic.twitter.com/6qZxqBj94a — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) June 12, 2023

There's zero self-awareness, and then there's whatever that is!

Remember when you stopped us from buying SEEDS!? We do. — Francesca (@TheFrancescaF) June 14, 2023

Never forget what this person did to you, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/4sHmGqOvJ5 — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) June 14, 2023

Whitmer, like so many other politicians, never lost any of her freedoms so maybe she doesn't think that PAC's purported purpose sounds comically hypocritical:

