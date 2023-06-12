Speaker McCarthy reminds CNN reporter who her network employs (awkward!)
LOL! Look who CNN brought in to shoot down comparisons between Trump and Hillary docs

Doug P.  |  2:45 PM on June 12, 2023

The indictment of Donald Trump has brought with it some comparisons to the case of Hillary Clinton, and it's been noticed that only one of these people is facing charges for their handling of classified documents. In an attempt to differentiate the handling of the Clinton case from Trump's handling of documents, guess who CNN brought in...

Really? Yes, really. And check out the chyron:

McCabe still has credibility to CNN because he says exactly what they want him to say. However, in 2018 a DOJ inspector general's report detailed serious misconduct on the part of McCabe which justified his firing:

The U.S. Department of Justice’s inspector general released a report on Friday concluding that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe misled investigators about a decision to break with the agency’s standard policy and inform a journalist about a probe into the Clinton Foundation in 2016.

The highly anticipated report detailed an investigation that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions cited when he fired McCabe last month, hours before the 21-year veteran of the Federal Bureau of Investigation was set to retire and receive his full pension.

[...]

The inspector general’s 39-page report found that McCabe should not have authorized FBI officials to speak with the press about the Clinton Foundation probe, as it broke with policy against disclosing an ongoing investigation. The report also concluded that McCabe was not upfront with investigators about the matter, including on three occasions when he was under oath.

You can't make this stuff up -- and unfortunately because of CNN and other "journalists" you don't have to.

They're just rubbing it in everybody's face.

Bingo.

