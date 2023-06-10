Once again this March @ComfortablySmug held the annual Liberal Hack Tournament, and NBC News’ Ben Collins made it all the way to the Sweet 16 of #HackMadness before falling to MSNBC’s Joy Reid:

Naturally that distinction for liberal hack “reporting” meant an award was in order. No, not from the #HackMadness tournament, but a Walter Cronkite Award:

I was deeply honored to accept the Walter Cronkite Award today, and ask my fellow journalists an important question: The next time someone asks you to couch the truth with a lie pushed by a powerful person, what will you do? Will you help that liar? Or will you fight? pic.twitter.com/G3pGBQiHgX — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 9, 2023

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway knows just what it takes for that level of media recognition these days:

With the evidence of reporting on Russia collusion hoax, Kavanaugh hoax, Covington, Biden family business, Ukraine impeachment, etc., the corporate media should be asked about couching lies in lies, not truth in lies https://t.co/C9X3H4HxYX — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 10, 2023

Lest we forget about all the Pulitzers that were handed out for New York Times and Washington Post reporting on the Trump/Russia collusion stories that of course ended up being completely bogus.

This clown wins multiple awards and he's one of most dishonest persons in corporate media. None of his colleagues or anyone on the left ever criticize him. Who are the powerful people backing him that others in his 'profession' are afraid of? https://t.co/dghF6Ym4lE — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) June 10, 2023

Amazing, isn’t it. But not surprising, sadly.

Propogandists trusted by 11% of Americans getting together to give each other awards. 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡https://t.co/pbjkI2PpZr — JiggleMyJello (@jello_jiggle) June 10, 2023

Lmao Journalism is dead https://t.co/9c6XN6z9gU — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 10, 2023

“Journalism” rewards activism and lies. https://t.co/TtshyPRtCU — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 10, 2023

These alleged journalists push the “approved for lefty narrative reasons” kind of lies so they’re rewarded for it.

Following in the proud tradition of rewarding "owning the cons" journalism started with giving Katie Couric an award for a hostile interview with Sarah Palin. GIGO https://t.co/3heA8uPhyS — Gordon Kushner (@Gordon_Kushner) June 10, 2023

What a joke

The Walter Cronkite Award to

A purveyor of every major misinformation story & willing participant in #HidingHuntersLaptoppic.twitter.com/YpBFJwBVMe https://t.co/CDtjU9beXI — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) June 10, 2023

It really is.

***

