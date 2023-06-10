Once again this March @ComfortablySmug held the annual Liberal Hack Tournament, and NBC News’ Ben Collins made it all the way to the Sweet 16 of #HackMadness before falling to MSNBC’s Joy Reid:

Naturally that distinction for liberal hack “reporting” meant an award was in order. No, not from the #HackMadness tournament, but a Walter Cronkite Award:

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway knows just what it takes for that level of media recognition these days:

Trending

Lest we forget about all the Pulitzers that were handed out for New York Times and Washington Post reporting on the Trump/Russia collusion stories that of course ended up being completely bogus.

Amazing, isn’t it. But not surprising, sadly.

These alleged journalists push the “approved for lefty narrative reasons” kind of lies so they’re rewarded for it.

It really is.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: