Despite having recently claimed climate change to be the only existential threat humanity faces, President Biden nevertheless put that concern behind and fired up Air Force One for a trip to North Carolina yesterday:

President Joe Biden and the first lady made their way to North Carolina on Friday. They landed at Seymour Johnson Air Base just before noon and made two stops during their trip. The day began with a tour of Nash County Community College early Friday afternoon.

After his stop in Rocky Mount, the Bidens headed for Fort Liberty to meet with troops and their families. They arrived about 3:10 p.m.

We’ll start with a familiar sight, and that’s Biden having to get directions after delivering remarks:

Here’s another: Biden didn’t seem to find what the woman was saying to be nearly as funny as the others in this clip — maybe he was thinking about ice cream:

Joe Biden is very confused. pic.twitter.com/3QFOsE0EnP — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) June 9, 2023

Biden appears very confused at the demonstration happening in front of him at a community college in North Carolina pic.twitter.com/cWvrViGnHa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2023

“Blank stare” defined.

If you’re thinking Biden would be better served to stick to reading a teleprompter than delivering comments off-the-cuff, that’s incorrect:

Today in Biden vs. the teleprompter pic.twitter.com/GCDZKctb9K — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2023

In this one Biden seemed to be focusing on a baby someone was holding before a handler appears to swoop in and redirect him elsewhere:

Biden is VERY confused after ending his speech pic.twitter.com/Paqp3dkWu7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2023

There’s some interesting body language in there.

The looks on the faces of the soldiers as he walks by….. — L (@QRU4Now) June 10, 2023

Look at the faces. They're all so uncomfortable waiting to see what he does. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) June 10, 2023

Yeah, some of the looks were, uh, interesting:

At least Biden knows everybody’s thinking “what’s he gonna do next?”

BIDEN: "They're looking like, 'What's he gonna do next?'" pic.twitter.com/EhONYzxD0S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2023

Well, he got that right at least.

***

