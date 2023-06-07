Yesterday President Biden was asked about the PGA Tour’s merger with LIV, and this is what he had to say:

Trending

Wait, what?

Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about that today and here’s what she said in response:

“I plan on being a (or ‘in the’) PGA” is the new “no comment” from Biden? Please make a note of that, reporters!

Next time KJP should ask Biden to make sure he tells everybody about the time he won The Masters (“not a joke…”).

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: