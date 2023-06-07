Yesterday President Biden was asked about the PGA Tour’s merger with LIV, and this is what he had to say:

Reporter: “Do you have a comment on the PGA Tour merger with LIV?” President Biden: *little golf swing* “I plan on being in PGA.” pic.twitter.com/NRrnUHLFnw — The Recount (@therecount) June 6, 2023

REPORTER: "Do you have a comment on the PGA merging with LIV?" BIDEN: "I plan on being a PGA." pic.twitter.com/wsy7KKJlL7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 6, 2023

Wait, what?

Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about that today and here’s what she said in response:

REPORTER: Biden "said 'I'm gonna be in the PGA.' Can you clarify…? What did he mean…?" KJP: "I just think that he was basically saying I'm not gonna comment." pic.twitter.com/B8Iik2mPna — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 7, 2023

“I plan on being a (or ‘in the’) PGA” is the new “no comment” from Biden? Please make a note of that, reporters!

she's not even trying anymore. she's checked out — Nate From Texas (@NateFromTexas) June 7, 2023

Does this woman ever make sense? — dr dadinkc (@LindasCookies) June 7, 2023

Next time KJP should ask Biden to make sure he tells everybody about the time he won The Masters (“not a joke…”).

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: