A New Hampshire man has been charged with threatening the life of a U.S. senator.

Which senator, and what is his or her party affiliation? NBC News didn’t think that information was the highest of priorities:

A New Hampshire man has been charged with threatening to kill a senator. https://t.co/xFTem6s1qt — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 3, 2023

The headline and sub-head both say a man was charged with “threatening to kill a senator.” And you know what that means:

Since left-wing NBC News declines to make a big deal out of which political party the senator belongs to, I’ll guess it’s a Republican senator. https://t.co/SRfBwPM0Y2 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 3, 2023

The sad state of “journalism” these days means you can tell which party the politician’s from based on what is or isn’t included in the headline.

Which party does that senator belong to? — Matthew Battle (@librab103) June 3, 2023

Gee–a nameless, partyless, senator.

Wonder what party the senator might belong to? 🤔 https://t.co/eOeFpdE4qD — Mallen2022 (@A2100Michael) June 3, 2023

It’s a total mystery!

NBC News did eventually report that the senator is a Republican, Tommy Tuberville:

6 paragraphs to get there. NBC 'news', yall. — Vermicious Knid⚾️🎶📚 (@mutiethemailman) June 3, 2023

If the senator in question was a Democrat you know that fact would have been deemed necessary to be in the headline.

Threatening to kill a REPUBLICAN senator. Why omit this from your headline?? https://t.co/14zGrxkEOZ — DeeBird (@DwbirdDee) June 3, 2023

You’re missing “Republican” from the headline. — Dom Morgan (@DomMorganFL) June 3, 2023

The mainstream media are nothing if not completely predictable.

