A New Hampshire man has been charged with threatening the life of a U.S. senator.

Which senator, and what is his or her party affiliation? NBC News didn’t think that information was the highest of priorities:

The headline and sub-head both say a man was charged with “threatening to kill a senator.” And you know what that means:

The sad state of “journalism” these days means you can tell which party the politician’s from based on what is or isn’t included in the headline.

It’s a total mystery!

NBC News did eventually report that the senator is a Republican, Tommy Tuberville:

If the senator in question was a Democrat you know that fact would have been deemed necessary to be in the headline.

The mainstream media are nothing if not completely predictable.

