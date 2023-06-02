Yesterday at the end of the graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, President Biden took a nasty spill on stage:

BREAKING: Biden takes a big fall on stage just now at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/GxkMbpyoNo — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 1, 2023

The White House later said that Biden tripped over a small sandbag that was on the stage.

President Biden tripped on a sandbag and fell as he completed handing out diplomas at the US Air Force Academy commencement in Colorado. He appeared fine afterward, walking without assistance to his seat in the stands. https://t.co/PBJZayPWp0 — CNN (@CNN) June 1, 2023

When he returned to the White House, Biden downplayed his faceplant by saying he “got sandbagged”:

“I got sandbagged!” ⁦@POTUS⁩ tells reporters who asked how he was feeling after his fall this afternoon when he returned to the White House. pic.twitter.com/msyX22MPiS — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) June 1, 2023

All this culminated in “Secret Service” trending on Twitter. Part of the reason was empathy for those who were around Biden yesterday:

The look on this Secret Service man’s face is priceless. He’s like you fell again?!🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/GAdeZsjcTK — SBRodriguez (@S_B_Rod) June 1, 2023

Biden gonna turn my man from the Secret Service into an alcoholic. Dude’s like, really Joe. Again?? We’re doing this again? pic.twitter.com/Q8vlf27RTc — CUJO. (@dudefromthe303) June 2, 2023

This isn’t his first rodeo. pic.twitter.com/1RjTSSx4ne — Sean Thornton (@SeanTho98192182) June 1, 2023

Mostly though it seems that “Secret Service” is trending because Biden fans are blaming his security detail for failing to protect the president from that assault sandbag:

The fall happened because the Secret Service left a sandbag obstructing the path he would have to take. What's up with the Secret Service? Small errors on their part have become all too common. https://t.co/XdZItv7dvA — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 2, 2023

Press inquired how President Biden was feeling after his fall and his response was “I got sandbagged!” Even thought the Secret Service was asleep at the wheel, he made fun of it. And this is why we love you, Joe! 💙#ResistanceUnited#DemVoice1#wtpBLUEpic.twitter.com/MJIh394u56 — 💙Maca💙 We Are Not Done #Biden/Harris2024 (@rotterdamvvg) June 2, 2023

The Secret Service is supposed to protect the president. They didn’t. Heads need to roll. — Piyush Mittal 🇺🇸🇺🇦🟧 (@piyushmittal) June 2, 2023

1. It wasn't massive 2. He tripped over a sand bag that wasn't supposed to be there. 3. Total failure on the secret service 4. Joe Biden got right back on his feet and continued his job 5. Person, woman, man, camera TV pic.twitter.com/4UnlQ3dghm — Gazpacho Wontons (@baby2thfairy) June 2, 2023

Pissed the Secret Service failed to do their job in clearing a path for President Biden? Some are so corrupt and incompetent that they were easily bribed and duped by federal agent impostors in 2022. https://t.co/ywyu5maR1L — Rachel Wolf 🐺 (@iamrachelwolf) June 2, 2023

Is the once highly vaunted Secret Service now filled with Trump loyalists who need to be purged.

Me: sure looks like it.. — David W Pippy (@DWPippy) June 2, 2023





POTUS fell today because the Secret Service left a sandbag obstructing the path he would have to take. WHAT THE FU*K IS UP WITH THE F'ING SECRET SERVICE?! They are making too many damn errors!!! 🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/YMPzQf5KKy — Charm | DEMOCRATS deliver & NO CHAOS! 🇯🇲 💙🌊 (@CharmRobinson3) June 2, 2023

What purpose was a Sandbag left in the center of a stage in the way of the President's exitz,?Secret service guys with any President sweep the stage area for devices ..gimme a break. It was put there for exactly what happend https://t.co/Trt86oPZ46 — Tinkerbell Fernando (@Tinkerbellfern) June 2, 2023

The real reason can’t be that Biden’s 80-years-old and getting frail.

The left is delusional, but they never cease to amaze me. This is really the story they are going to run with now. The secret service sandbagged him. Unbelievable. Another satire article come true. https://t.co/77w6NRx7oJ — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) June 2, 2023

The left blaming Biden’s fall on the Secret Service and not white supremacy, Russia, or Trump…

is rather surprising. https://t.co/zRXcdH4xNQ — Establishment Eradicator (@wheresourLOGIC) June 2, 2023

Maybe they’ll get to that eventually.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: