Yesterday at the end of the graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, President Biden took a nasty spill on stage:

The White House later said that Biden tripped over a small sandbag that was on the stage.

When he returned to the White House, Biden downplayed his faceplant by saying he “got sandbagged”:

All this culminated in “Secret Service” trending on Twitter. Part of the reason was empathy for those who were around Biden yesterday:

Trending

Mostly though it seems that “Secret Service” is trending because Biden fans are blaming his security detail for failing to protect the president from that assault sandbag:


null

The real reason can’t be that Biden’s 80-years-old and getting frail.

Maybe they’ll get to that eventually.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: