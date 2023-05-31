The hot bogus narrative among Democrats and much of the media when it comes to Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis is that there’s “book banning” in the state because certain age-inappropriate books aren’t allowed on certain library shelves.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running for the Democrat nomination (though Team Biden isn’t about to allow any debating to take place), and he initially ran with the “book banning” angle by linking to a Washington Post story:

But Kennedy Jr. later corrected the record:

Media dishonesty is off the charts but at least there are those willing to fix things after having been mislead by “journalists.”

Yes, if only.

Now if only many in the media would admit they’ve been working hard to dupe everybody else.

