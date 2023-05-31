The hot bogus narrative among Democrats and much of the media when it comes to Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis is that there’s “book banning” in the state because certain age-inappropriate books aren’t allowed on certain library shelves.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running for the Democrat nomination (though Team Biden isn’t about to allow any debating to take place), and he initially ran with the “book banning” angle by linking to a Washington Post story:

Everyone seems fine with censorship as long as it is happening to the other side. Ron DeSantis cheers removal of an Amanda Gorman poem from a school library in Florida. The poem expresses a message of racial healing that most Americans would agree with. https://t.co/B0QpDGq5Bx — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 30, 2023

But Kennedy Jr. later corrected the record:

CORRECTION: I got some facts wrong in my initial tweet. The poetry book was not banned, just moved to a different section of the library. And to clarify, DeSantis had nothing directly to do with the school’s action. The WaPo was criticizing his failure to defend the author,… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 30, 2023

Media dishonesty is off the charts but at least there are those willing to fix things after having been mislead by “journalists.”

Thank you for the correction. Wish the media would have the same standards of transparency and humility! — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 30, 2023

Yes, if only.

Mad props for owning your mistake sir. That shows integrity. — Judianna (@Judianna) May 30, 2023

In which an actual political opponent in the arena exhibits more honesty than the media allegedly tasked with holding his kind to account https://t.co/NOm4nX1Hib — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) May 31, 2023

I mean… that's admirable. A politician admitting he was duped by the media. https://t.co/vCN32c1pG9 — RBe (@RBPundit) May 31, 2023

Now if only many in the media would admit they’ve been working hard to dupe everybody else.

