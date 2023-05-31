The leftist policies of some district attorneys around the country have had tragic and deadly consequences for many, and Los Angeles County is no different.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin pointed out another example of somebody who should have been in prison but thanks to policies from the likes of L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon he was allowed to remain on the streets. What happened next was, unfortunately, predictable:

Another “reform-minded” tragedy thanks to leftist progressive policies.

Gascon’s office fired back by mostly attacking the messenger, accusing Melugin of “sensationalizing serious tragedies”:

Nice try, but no…

They tried to change the subject? Shocker!

