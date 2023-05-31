The leftist policies of some district attorneys around the country have had tragic and deadly consequences for many, and Los Angeles County is no different.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin pointed out another example of somebody who should have been in prison but thanks to policies from the likes of L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon he was allowed to remain on the streets. What happened next was, unfortunately, predictable:

EXCLUSIVE/THREAD: LAPD arrested a man for stabbing the neck of a construction worker, nearly killing him. Despite a prison recommendation from Probation Dept., LA DA @GeorgeGascon's admin agreed to give him diversion instead. He is now charged w/ murdering his neighbor last week. pic.twitter.com/Y61vnUmY4l — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 30, 2023

Another “reform-minded” tragedy thanks to leftist progressive policies.

Stefen Sutherland was arrested for assault w/ a deadly weapon w/ GBI in Nov. 2020, he felt the worker made too much noise. Probation Dept. recommended prison, warning in writing that he was violent and was a risk for future outbursts.

In ‘21, he received mental health diversion. pic.twitter.com/nW0gbdLXkq — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 30, 2023

Sutherland is now charged with fatally shooting his upstairs neighbor, Jennifer Gomez, multiple times in her own apartment last Tuesday. LAPD found 19 shell casings at the scene. He previously confronted her abt noise.

Gomez’s family has set up a GoFundMe.https://t.co/FkBMiNF9UP — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 30, 2023

I reached out to @LADAOffice to ask how it made any sense to give mental health diversion to Sutherland for a violent felony that nearly killed a man. He was released for “community treatment” and was not in a lockdown facility. Part of their response is below. pic.twitter.com/6vWpqoH6kx — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 30, 2023

This is the second diversion gone wrong in LA story we’ve been tipped to recently. Last month, we reported on a woman w/ violent history of using knives in assaults who received multiple diversions – no prison time, then was arrested for stabbing murder. https://t.co/c7O7ozT2AX — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 30, 2023

Our live @FoxNews report this morning on this tragic new example of soft on crime policy going very wrong in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/NnfsXmlBYf — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 30, 2023

Gascon’s office fired back by mostly attacking the messenger, accusing Melugin of “sensationalizing serious tragedies”:

Thanks for tagging us. Fox News recently settled a historic billion-dollar case w/Dominion allegedly reaffirming its commitment to high journalistic standards. Sadly it appears that you are continuing to use your platform to sensationalize serious tragedies. Full response: pic.twitter.com/RTLeUHgJgp — George Gascón (@LADAOffice) May 30, 2023

Nice try, but no…

I’ll take non sequiturs for $400, Alex. — Stephanie (@dwightyoakamfan) May 31, 2023

1. The referenced settlement has zero to do with this topic. 2. Resign. — Chris Bernal (@ChrisBernal1) May 31, 2023

They tried to change the subject? Shocker!

DA, diversion is for non-violent offenders. Violent offenders must be reprimanded with heavy behavioral health treatment and we need prevention programs in place especially for youth. This man should’ve stayed locked up. — How The West Was Saved (@HowTheWestWS) May 30, 2023

No one believes you Gascon except the criminals. — Erika Smith (@ErikaSmith215) May 30, 2023

