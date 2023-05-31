Former FBI Director James Comey has been making some media rounds in order to defend the “integrity” of the bureau and its current chief, Christopher Wray. One of Comey’s stops was an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper:

James @Comey on the @FBI’s Wray obstructing an investigation into Biden laundering bribes from corrupt foreign nationals: “Director Wray is a person of principle” pic.twitter.com/O1e8wFzPDN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 31, 2023

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley found the interview fascinating for what was not talked about. THIS. Is CNN:

No wonder Comey can feel comfortable doing interviews with CNN (and also MSNBC):

…None of the findings implicating Comey were deemed relevant to an interview on allegations of misconduct at the FBI. It was akin to interviewing Joseph Hazelwood on good maritime practices without mentioning the Exxon Valdez. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 31, 2023

Turley writes:

Former FBI Director James Comey sat down for a remarkable interview on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” this week. The interview was able to evade any mention of the findings of misconduct and false statements made by Comey. It was impressive how in a target rich environment CNN was still able to hit the small spaces between the scandals. Cooper cut to the chase and raised the current campaign for president. Comey did not disappoint and declared Trump a “threat to the rule of law.” I do not object to Comey voicing such an opinion. Comey then went further to declare that the GOP was now a “cult” and held forth on the need to protect the rule of law against political bias. For those of us who have been long critics of Comey, the interview was almost a mocking parody.

“Mocking parody” is the nickname of Comey AND CNN.

They certainly are. How many times did CNN have Adam Schiff on to spout his lies about “Russia collusion.”

