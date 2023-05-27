Yesterday Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen — of “inflation will be transitory” notoriety — set a new deadline of June 5th to raise the debt ceiling before she says the US won’t be able to pay some of its bills (with the likely exception of still being able to find plenty of money to send to Ukraine).

Meanwhile, negotiations will apparently continue throughout the weekend:

No debt deal finalized yet as Republicans continue working through the night in the Capitol. — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) May 27, 2023

At the Capitol on this holiday Saturday morning, GOP Rep. Patrick McHenry, one of McCarthy's negotiators in the debt talks, says they were there until 2 a.m. They have had a “very short list” of tough items, he says. via @elwasson — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 27, 2023

We can’t help but wonder about President Biden’s involvement in the late-night and holiday weekend negotiations from either Camp David or his beach house in Delaware:

What’s the president doing? — Quipple 🌿 (@Quipple) May 27, 2023

Is the president currently working throughout the night? If not, why not? https://t.co/WI7VWHVo8u — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 27, 2023

Why isn't the President working through the night? — Select O Speed (@SelectSpeed) May 27, 2023

Fox News’ Chad Pergram has the latest updates on the negotiations:

1) The Hitchhiker’s Guide To Where We Stand On The Debt Ceiling The sides were very close to hammering out a final pact last night. There was a race to finalize text last night. But the sides could just not get the guarantees they wanted. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 27, 2023

2) The hope was to finish some text last night so House Republicans could begin to run their three day clock as soon as possible. before there’s a vote Fox is told they will aim to get text out this afternoon. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 27, 2023

3) Note that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has repeatedly said the House would have “72 hours” before it debates and votes on a bill. Not necessarily “three days.” If text comes out this afternoon, the House could conceivably vote late in the day on Tuesday. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 27, 2023

4) But the House may still need a little more time than that. The Senate will likely need several days to process this legislation. That’s why a Senate target to pass this bill could be next weekend. Again, this presumes that nothing blows up. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 27, 2023

It appears that the main sticking point for Democrats, from which they are reportedly refusing to budge, is Republicans wanting a work requirement for able-bodied people receiving government assistance:

5) Fox is told permitting reform for energy programs is out. Democrats appear unwilling to budge on stricter work requirements for government aid. Fox is told such a provision could “collapse the Democratic vote” for this plan. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 27, 2023

The Democrat Party is opposed to work. https://t.co/RHopkL1pwW — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) May 27, 2023

Why do democrats want people on welfare not working? Meanwhile they say we need mass migration to fill jobs. People who can should be working and if you don't to work no tax payer funded welfare benefits. https://t.co/DeguwcFcAh — Ash_lynae🇺🇸✌🏼 (@ash_leyyy32) May 27, 2023

The Democrat philosophy continues to be “the more government dependency the better.”

Here’s why Speaker McCarthy thinks the Dem demand is a bad idea:

.@SpeakerMcCarthy: ” I do not think it's right that you borrow money from China to pay people to stay home that are able bodied with no dependents on the couch. That is not the American way. That is not what we believe.” pic.twitter.com/ErAY3SjyiY — The Hill (@thehill) May 27, 2023

