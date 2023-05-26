This week first lady Jill Biden channeled her inner Jeb Bush by having her very own “please clap” moment:

“I’ve visited red states and blue states and I’ve found that the common values that unite us are deeper than our divisions,” Biden told an audience at the Reagan Institute Summit on Education in Washington, DC. After saying the line, the first lady paused for a moment before reacting with surprise at the spectators’ non-reaction. “And, um, I thought you might clap for that,” said Biden, drawing laughs and applause.

Here’s it unfolded when an expected applause line ended up getting crickets:

JILL BIDEN: "I've found that the common values that unite us are deeper than our divisions!" *crickets* "I thought you might clap for that!" pic.twitter.com/UJEhPHyHRi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 25, 2023

In case the first lady was wondering why that line fell flat and didn’t generate applause, the New York Post’s Miranda Devine helped explain:

They didn’t applaud because even the most partisan audience knows that her happy talk about “unity” is garbage and that all her spiteful insecure husband has done since he was sworn in is deliberately divide this country. https://t.co/T1wA0m0DoE — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 26, 2023

Yep. “The common values that divide us are deeper than our divisions.” Maybe Jill should have alerted her husband long ago…

Biden knows all about creating divisions. Please don’t clap.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: