Even though President Biden is at Camp David and then headed to his Delaware beach house this weekend, White House staff and Republicans are reportedly still negotiating over the debt ceiling.

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman says Biden shouldn’t be negotiating with Republicans. Why? Because they’re nothing more then “economic terrorists”:

We knew any suggestion of spending cuts tend to send Democrats into a panic, but as usual that’s a bit over the top. But we expected nothing less from Rep. Bowman.

Wow, there’s no difference between what the Republicans want and Al-Qaeda! (Cue massive eye roll).

There’s another level of “wrong” to Rep. Bowman’s comments, and it’s that the U.S. doesn’t negotiate with terrorists globally. Does Bowman not remember this?

Bout is known as the “Merchant of Death” and the possible swap for him was floated back in May. He was in the middle of a 25-year sentence in federal prison after he was convicted of conspiracy to kill Americans relating to the support of a Colombian terrorist organization.

He was dubbed the “Merchant of Death” because of his notoriety for running a fleet of aging Soviet-era cargo planes to conflict-ridden hotspots in Africa. His dealings inspired the Nicolas Cage film “Lord of War.”

That sounds a little like “negotiating with terrorists,” but perhaps Rep. Bowman considers the Republicans much worse than Putin or the “Merchant of Death.”

Unfortunately we’ve kind of gotten used to it.

How much more “unity” can the country handle?

