Even though President Biden is at Camp David and then headed to his Delaware beach house this weekend, White House staff and Republicans are reportedly still negotiating over the debt ceiling.

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman says Biden shouldn’t be negotiating with Republicans. Why? Because they’re nothing more then “economic terrorists”:

“I mean, we don’t negotiate with terrorists globally. Why are we gonna negotiate with the economic terrorists here that are the Republican Party?” Rep. Jamaal Bowman said about President Biden negotiating with Republicans over the debt ceiling. https://t.co/ZOlakJ5eMl — The Hill (@thehill) May 26, 2023

Jamaal Bowman: "We don't negotiate with terrorists globally, why are we gonna negotiate with the economic terrorists here that are the Republican Party?" pic.twitter.com/HTU8VwdDul — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 25, 2023

We knew any suggestion of spending cuts tend to send Democrats into a panic, but as usual that’s a bit over the top. But we expected nothing less from Rep. Bowman.

Remember kids, if you advocate for pragmatic spending cuts, cap discretionary spending at 1% annually, and reasonable work requirements then you are an economic terrorist. https://t.co/i4jVpFrDbN — Chance Hepola (@ChanceHepola) May 26, 2023

Wow, there’s no difference between what the Republicans want and Al-Qaeda! (Cue massive eye roll).

There’s another level of “wrong” to Rep. Bowman’s comments, and it’s that the U.S. doesn’t negotiate with terrorists globally. Does Bowman not remember this?

Bout is known as the “Merchant of Death” and the possible swap for him was floated back in May. He was in the middle of a 25-year sentence in federal prison after he was convicted of conspiracy to kill Americans relating to the support of a Colombian terrorist organization. He was dubbed the “Merchant of Death” because of his notoriety for running a fleet of aging Soviet-era cargo planes to conflict-ridden hotspots in Africa. His dealings inspired the Nicolas Cage film “Lord of War.”

That sounds a little like “negotiating with terrorists,” but perhaps Rep. Bowman considers the Republicans much worse than Putin or the “Merchant of Death.”

Cooling the flames of hostility? You have sitting congressional officials calling half of the population terrorists. https://t.co/bQEsOc8Hhv — Phil (@PStu24) May 26, 2023

Unfortunately we’ve kind of gotten used to it.

Yes, you have to negotiate with your colleagues to get things done in congress. That’s actually the entire point of the job, you utter hack. https://t.co/P9pvqYW53o — Hannah Cox (@HannahDCox) May 26, 2023

When did we go from "everyone I don't like is a Nazi" to "everyone I don't like is a terrorist"? https://t.co/egTXprPT4f — Edgar Beltrán ن (@edgarjbb_) May 26, 2023

How much more “unity” can the country handle?

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: