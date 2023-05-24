The Associated Press has impressive strength when it comes to the amount of water they can carry for the Left. The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway was among those who spotted the latest example:

The Associated Press is straight regime propaganda, all day, every day https://t.co/DZQPaqDjEy — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 24, 2023

The Left can always count on the AP to run cover for them when it comes to any issue. This “fact-check” is the latest:

This AP "factcheck" says it's "False" that Target sold "tuck-friendly" swimsuits in kids sizes. If you read to end, you learn that Target *only* sells kids' swimskirts w/tag reading: “Thoughtfully Fit on Multiple Body Types and Gender Expressions.” Oh.https://t.co/Dq4aDkc23n — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 24, 2023

The AP’s bias has gotten even worse just in the last couple of years. So many of their headlines and story angles sound exactly like they came straight from any number of left-wing organizations.

They don’t even try to hide it anymore — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) May 24, 2023

No they don’t. Check out this pivot…

The “fact-check” shot”:

CLAIM: Target’s Pride collection features a bathing suit for kids that is labeled “tuck-friendly.” AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The “tuck-friendly” swimsuits are only offered in adult sizes, according to a spokesperson for the company and Target’s website. Kids’ swimsuits in the collection do not feature this label.

And the chaser:

At a Target in New York City’s downtown Brooklyn neighborhood that the AP visited on Monday, the same adult swimsuits shown on social media featured the “tuck-friendly” tag, while a kids’ black swimskirt for sale instead had a tag reading: “Thoughtfully Fit on Multiple Body Types and Gender Expressions.”

So they just call it something else on the tag and the AP says “good enough for us!” Meanwhile the AP keeps referring to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education” as “the law critics call ‘Don’t Say Gay.'”

and practically every local paper in the US reprints them — VJ Maxwell 📡 (@vortmax79) May 24, 2023

Why are these companies so Intent on this kind of placation and appeasement to a minuscule segment of the population ? — Brad Short (@bsbigsexy77) May 24, 2023

Democrats: we didn't say/do "That" Democrats caught saying/doing the actual definition of "That" https://t.co/xMYE4tUj2e — Jed6 Stuff (@Jed6Stuff) May 24, 2023

But the Dems (with help from the “fact-checkers”) don’t want people to believe they did *that* because they simply refer to it by a different name. The tactic is tired and obvious.

