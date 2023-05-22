President Biden has been in office for about two and a half years, and things are going great… according to the White House:

This doozy from @JoeBiden earned a Community Notes fact-checking:

There’s still a year and a half until the 2024 election, but it doesn’t appear that anybody is buying the Biden White House’s gaslighting. Here’s the latest from AP/NORC in a poll that was a bit Dem-heavy and it still must make the White House cringe:

Dismal as they are some of those approval numbers still seem high considering what a disaster this administration has been on many levels.

This makes it even worse for the Democrats:

The other day Biden addressed a question about his low approval by claiming it’s become most of his policies haven’t “kicked in” yet. Translation: It’s going to get even worse.

And this is an Associated Press poll, so imagine how bad Biden’s numbers really are.

We certainly hope not.

