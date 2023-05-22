President Biden has been in office for about two and a half years, and things are going great… according to the White House:

Annual inflation has been nearly cut in half from its peak last year, wages rose last month, and grocery prices fell for the second month in a row. My Administration is making continued progress lowering costs for families. pic.twitter.com/Y7aCReUEdY — President Biden (@POTUS) May 17, 2023

This doozy from @JoeBiden earned a Community Notes fact-checking:

I'm proud of the progress we have made. We reduced the deficit in our first two years by $1.7 trillion. That includes more revenue by asking the wealthy and large corporations to begin to pay their fair share and cutting subsidies to Big Oil and Big Pharma. pic.twitter.com/p6Y4cZWYTe — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 18, 2023

There’s still a year and a half until the 2024 election, but it doesn’t appear that anybody is buying the Biden White House’s gaslighting. Here’s the latest from AP/NORC in a poll that was a bit Dem-heavy and it still must make the White House cringe:

AP/NORC Poll: President Biden Job Approval Approve — 40%

Disapprove — 59% The Economy

Approve — 33%

Disapprove — 66% Immigration

Approve — 31%

Disapprove — 67% n=1,680 | 05/11-15 | D44/R37/I19 https://t.co/rennO8wLFU — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 22, 2023

Dismal as they are some of those approval numbers still seem high considering what a disaster this administration has been on many levels.

This makes it even worse for the Democrats:

D plus 7 poll also — Steve (@Steve72354669) May 22, 2023

The other day Biden addressed a question about his low approval by claiming it’s become most of his policies haven’t “kicked in” yet. Translation: It’s going to get even worse.

They must’ve polled all Democrats no way that he’s got approval that high https://t.co/F0p93GA73h — MB (@JustTCB2) May 22, 2023

The Democrat Party thought opening the border and not deporting criminal aliens would endear them to their far Left base, but turns out the average voter is not happy with the optics of "migrants" coming in their cities and taking resources away from citizens https://t.co/6hSayT315m — Juan J Garcia (@JuanJGa81605008) May 22, 2023

And this is an Associated Press poll, so imagine how bad Biden’s numbers really are.

Biden isn’t winning re-election in 2024 with these numbers https://t.co/V2tkyJTmQy — Honey God Polling (@Honey_God_Polls) May 22, 2023

We certainly hope not.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: