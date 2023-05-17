The United States is about $32 trillion in debt, and imagine how bad it might be if the country didn’t “pay the bills on time.”

Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell says Republicans basically want to “dine and ditch” on the U.S. economy by failing to raise the debt ceiling, which would be totally irresponsibly by not passing along even more debt to future generations (if not bankrupting the country first):

Everyone knows when you rack up a tab you pay the bill. But Republicans prefer to dine and ditch on America’s economy, which will only hurt you. Here’s how. pic.twitter.com/h68emKx6hr — Rep. Eric Swalwell 🟧 (@RepSwalwell) May 17, 2023

Heaven forbid the U.S. be fiscally irresponsible by not setting the national debt on a course to be $40 trillion before too long (maybe it’s because of all the “Build Back Better” savings Biden has brought about).

Dude is 31 trillion dollars over his credit limit and gives an unshaven seminar on fiscal responsibility. Fang, Fang away bro.. https://t.co/EMqHMJipBr — Carlos Parra (@CarlosP27531573) May 17, 2023

Of course an exceptions does apply to Swalwell’s “it’s irresponsible to not pay your debts back” self-unawareness:

You mean like college loans? — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) May 17, 2023

Except for student loans I guess. But hey, college students are a reliable Democrat constituency, so what's a few billion dollars between friends? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 17, 2023

It’s endlessly amusing (but mostly enraging) that Democrats keep wanting everybody to believe that failing to bury the nation in more insurmountable debt is the fiscally irresponsible thing to do.

You want to pay the bill with the next guy in line's money, not yours. Hard pass on you and your 🐂💩 https://t.co/5YbunebP79 — JoeVento🇺🇸 (@Vento_Const) May 17, 2023

Has Swalwell moved on after the Durham report?

Can you tell us about Russian collusion, I remember you saying you had seen the evidence? https://t.co/OnoHsRgoKe — Alexum (@Alexum1000) May 17, 2023

The answer is NOPE, he’s going to double down because the truth doesn’t matter on the Left:

If you’re keeping score at home on the Durham Report… pic.twitter.com/vte99BZcTY — Rep. Eric Swalwell 🟧 (@RepSwalwell) May 17, 2023

