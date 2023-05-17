The United States is about $32 trillion in debt, and imagine how bad it might be if the country didn’t “pay the bills on time.”

Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell says Republicans basically want to “dine and ditch” on the U.S. economy by failing to raise the debt ceiling, which would be totally irresponsibly by not passing along even more debt to future generations (if not bankrupting the country first):

Heaven forbid the U.S. be fiscally irresponsible by not setting the national debt on a course to be $40 trillion before too long (maybe it’s because of all the “Build Back Better” savings Biden has brought about).

Of course an exceptions does apply to Swalwell’s “it’s irresponsible to not pay your debts back” self-unawareness:

It’s endlessly amusing (but mostly enraging) that Democrats keep wanting everybody to believe that failing to bury the nation in more insurmountable debt is the fiscally irresponsible thing to do.

Has Swalwell moved on after the Durham report?

The answer is NOPE, he’s going to double down because the truth doesn’t matter on the Left:

*Eye roll*

