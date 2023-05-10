Tonight CNN will air a townhall-style show where Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will take questions from a New Hampshire audience. This tweet is getting ratioed and no doubt it’s because of angry lefties:

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace appears to be highly opposed to CNN giving the former president and current GOP presidential candidate a platform:

What are the odds that if Trump wanted to come on MSNBC they’d agree just for the ratings?

Oh yeah, they’re the ones calling everybody else they disagree with who aren’t silenced “fascists.”

