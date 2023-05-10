Tonight CNN will air a townhall-style show where Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will take questions from a New Hampshire audience. This tweet is getting ratioed and no doubt it’s because of angry lefties:

Former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination, will take questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters in a CNN town hall tonight as myriad legal issues loom over his 2024 White House bid. https://t.co/wMhW1nSK4r — CNN (@CNN) May 10, 2023

This brings us to the “lib-on-lib” media criticism action.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace appears to be highly opposed to CNN giving the former president and current GOP presidential candidate a platform:

Nicolle Wallace is angry CNN's interviewing the former president: "When Donald Trump has a platform to talk, the worst elements of our society are just watching" pic.twitter.com/f2mSNFx8dK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 10, 2023

What are the odds that if Trump wanted to come on MSNBC they’d agree just for the ratings?

Will she have this same attitude when Trump makes his first appearance back on Morning Joe? https://t.co/2y5OcbRW9U — Seth (@LibertarianSeth) May 10, 2023

“The worst elements of our society”…

Wow. — Mme. PB (@MmePB) May 10, 2023

It's funny all of this is popping up the day of as though this townhall hasn't been announced weeks ago. https://t.co/ADOVdYJbA8 — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) May 10, 2023

She is one of the worst elements of our society. The censors always are https://t.co/IlfrNCtDGZ — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 10, 2023

Oh yeah, they’re the ones calling everybody else they disagree with who aren’t silenced “fascists.”

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: