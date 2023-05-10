An in-depth thread from George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has been spotted:

The entire thread is worth the read. Damning to @POTUS Biden. This can’t be blown off by KJP at the briefing room. https://t.co/VzlIQMUzgq — The Chad Adams Perspective (@Chad_Adams) May 10, 2023

No matter how corrupt you think your government is, it's even more corrupt than that. 🧵 https://t.co/zSpjlIn9Wo — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) May 10, 2023

Thread ==> * in case you were wondering why they resurrected/orchestrated a ludicrous, 30-year-old 'allegation' against Trump from a certifiable loon to distract attention https://t.co/sqV7ycuxHj — Cruadin (@cruadin) May 10, 2023

And also the curious timing of the DOJ’s announcement of the arrest of George Santos.

Turley was watching the House Oversight Republicans’ press conference this morning and noted many things in his thread that starts here:

The House Oversight presser just began with Chair James Comer announcing "astonishing" findings from the last four months of investigation including the transfer of money to the Biden family, including during the period when Joe Biden was Vice President. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

Astonishing — perhaps not very surprising — but astonishing nevertheless:

…Comer began with new disclosure of $1 million that went to the Biden family from Romania while Joe Biden was working on Romanian issues. Comer noted that this money ended when Biden left the vice presidency. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

…Comer also claims that they have uncovered millions sent from Chinese interests through companies to the Biden family. He details the use of an array of different companies and different banks to transfer money from China in allegedly an effort to conceal the transfers. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

…Comer is also addressing the 1023 form that they are seeking from the FBI on the alleged bribery allegations made against the President. Comer says that the whistleblower's allegations is "consistent" with the Committee's own investigation, including information from banks. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

…Comer says that over 20 companies have been identified at limiting liability companies created during this period to transfer as much as $10 million from foreign sources… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

It certainly looks like people were trying to make it as difficult as possible to “follow the money”:

…Comer is listing new legislative efforts being considered. That could be key to any fights in court to show legitimate legislative interest in these records and documents… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

…Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Az) is adding details on the movement of money to Biden family accounts through a complex network of accounts and companies. He said that Rob Walker paid Biden members more than $2 million from his account. He claims that the payment showed a one-third… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

…Rep. Nancy Mace (R, SC) is detailing the findings of shell companies being used to send money to up to nine Biden family members not just from China but Romania. The Romanian details are new… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

…She is suggesting that these "layering schemes" were made complex to keep others from "following the money." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

…She is also noting that there is a pattern of 30 percent being repeatedly carved out for the Biden family. Mace taunted DOJ and said it needs to "get off its a**" since they have now done the work for them… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

…Rob Walker features greatly in these transfers. Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) detailed how Walker was paid $3 million from a Romanian figure known for corruption and bribery. One third was then sent to the Bidens… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

…During this period, Biden in May 2014 was speaking about corruption in Romania. In Sept. 2015, Biden welcomed the Romanian president to Washington. Five weeks later, money flowed to Biden associates through multiple accounts. Haley Biden received some of this money. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

Nothing to see here!

…The $3 million payment from Romania is clearly a focus of the Committee. Armstrong saying that the Romanian payments followed a pattern with the Chinese payments…. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

…Rep. Byron Donalds (R, FL). has said that a review of documents showed "many people" were concerned about these transactions and sought to conceal them through a web of LLCs… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

…He says that at least 16 companies were created while Biden was Vice President and that number is now at least 20. Many of the same people were involved in the LLCs like Rob Walker… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

…He says that the Committee (and as someone who worked in banking) believes that there was no legitimate purpose in creating this array of LLCs beyond the effort to conceal money transfers… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

Bingo.

…Chairman Jordan (R, OH) says the Committee has reviewed 170 suspicious activity reports and that shows this array of LLCs funneling money to the Biden family… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

…Jordan just said that the Biden team gave Morell the name of a reporter that they wanted the Hunter Biden letter to be sent to first. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

…Comer started questions by calling on the NY Post, noting that it was recently "banned" from a White House event. Notably, MSNBC is not covering the presser live. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

…CNN is also not covering it live but just ran a clip. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

Media outlets are trying to ignore the story? Shocker!

…Comer is calling on the Bidens to produce receipts and bills to show what legitimate business was being performed by all of these family members received money transfers. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

For some reason we don’t expect Team Biden to comply with that request.

…A reporter just asked why the Trumps are not being investigated. The problem is that many of us have long supported investigations into Trump transactions, but the media is remarkably disinterested in the same concerns over the Bidens. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

Comer just listed the family recipients currently known as President's son, President's brother, his brother's wife, Bo Biden's widow, Hunter's Biden ex-wife, Hunter Biden current wife, and Hunter Biden's children. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

As Elon Musk pointed out earlier, it would take less time to list the Biden family members who were not involved.

Watching them try to hide this will be amusing. — Toxic Something Podcast – w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) May 10, 2023

Most of the media will be happy to help the Biden White House run interference.

Democrats think all this is fine because @joebiden protects abortion and wants boys to beat girls in sports. https://t.co/coEJV83Txt — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) May 10, 2023

"So? What's the angle here? What American family doesn't have dozens of shell companies receiving eight-figure wire transfers from shady overseas entities, all directed to a cadre of no-skilled family members?" – The American Press https://t.co/OjLeS6B2gM — Doug Keegan (@doug_keegan) May 10, 2023

Much of the media is certainly doing their best to either downplay or flat-out ignore the story.

***

