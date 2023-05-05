The White House press was taken by surprise today when President Biden, before taking no questions and kicking all of them out of the room, said he was having a “major press conference” this afternoon:

Biden to the press: "I'm doing a major press conference this afternoon, so I love you all, but I'd like to ask you to leave." CNN's John King: "This is news to us" pic.twitter.com/4OYOK9Xszx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 5, 2023

A “major press conference”?

President Biden says he will be doing "a major press conference this afternoon" There is no press conference scheduled – although Biden is set to interview with MSNBC tonight. Working to figure out what that's all about… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) May 5, 2023

Update: the President's schedule has not changed. Narrator: "There would not be, in fact, a major press conference…" https://t.co/0fSf6WUzzG — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) May 5, 2023

Biden was apparently referring to a softball interview with MSNBC as a “major press conference”:

Now, you might be saying, “wow, Biden’s doing an interview after 10 p.m. he must have a lot of energy,” but that’s not what’s going to happen:

The interview for MSDNC is being recorded in the afternoon. He is erroneously calling it a press "conference". — Pete Finnegan (@Pete_Finnegan) May 5, 2023

How do you confuse a pre-taped softball one on one interview, with a "major press conference", taking questions from multiple reporters, where he promises to answer all their questions? https://t.co/KRTqTJ3liT — sarainitaly 🌷🐰🐥 (@sarainitaly) May 5, 2023

Next Biden will do a pre-recorded interview where MSNBC will dutifully edit out any potential embarrassing moments and the White House will claim the president knocked another one out of the park.

Deeply worrisome: Joe Biden doesn’t know the difference between a “major” press conference and an interview on MSNBC. https://t.co/qQKSeKFuEL — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 5, 2023

He looked just a bit confused, and maybe even more than usual.

Has to be pre taped. He goes to bed by 7 — A. C. Miller (@see081480) May 5, 2023

Turns out Biden was just confused and is not, in fact, holding his first solo press conference in five months and 21 days https://t.co/eSi9h5fR5d — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) May 5, 2023

This is fine! All is well!

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: