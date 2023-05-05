The White House press was taken by surprise today when President Biden, before taking no questions and kicking all of them out of the room, said he was having a “major press conference” this afternoon:

A “major press conference”?

Biden was apparently referring to a softball interview with MSNBC as a “major press conference”:

Now, you might be saying, “wow, Biden’s doing an interview after 10 p.m. he must have a lot of energy,” but that’s not what’s going to happen:

Next Biden will do a pre-recorded interview where MSNBC will dutifully edit out any potential embarrassing moments and the White House will claim the president knocked another one out of the park.

He looked just a bit confused, and maybe even more than usual.

This is fine! All is well!

