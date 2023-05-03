Not long after the so-called “Tennessee three” brought business in the state legislature to a halt with a protest, a Montana lawmaker was reprimanded after supporting something similar. If these people were Republicans the media would be using the “I” word:

Some legislators, including Speaker of the House Matt Regier, argued Zephyr had broken House rules of decorum when she said legislators would have “blood on your hands” if they passed the transgender youth care ban. Demonstrators in support of Zephyr interrupted House business several days later to protest her silencing. Zephyr showed her support by holding up her mic and failing to leave the House floor. House Republicans voted to censure her in response.

A federal judge later denied Zephyr’s motion to have her legislative privileges and duties reinstated.

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy of course slammed these people for trying to shut down the democratic process. Just kidding!

Murphy applauded those who disrupted official government business:

What's happening in Montana and Tennessee is IMPORTANT. The silencing of Zooey Zephyr, Justin Pearson, and Justin Jones is a red alert moment for democracy. The GOP agenda is now so deeply unpopular that their only way to implement it is to destroy and eliminate their critics. pic.twitter.com/vA0wdISnhv — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 3, 2023

Now imagine Murphy’s tweet if those were Republicans. The very fabric of the Republic itself would have been at risk of being shredded.

Here's the deal. They all broke the rules of decorum as set in their legislatures. It's none of your f*cking business what rules their legislatures set. THEY knew the rules. They chose NOT to follow them. 🤡 — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) May 3, 2023

As usual, it’s “D”ifferent when the Left does those things.

Funny but those that you mention were all disciplined because they tried to stage an insurrection. As defined by those on the left 2 years ago.

So quit your bitching. — David Stacy Sr (@Glaseatr) May 3, 2023

Funny how you only support insurrection when it's done by your own party. — Sappercop (@sappercop2003) May 3, 2023

We’ve noticed that pattern as well. Go figure!

Why can’t democrats follow the rules of decorum? Weird how they always leave that little tidbit out https://t.co/mR7fTrrncF — Michael (@CrownAddiction) May 3, 2023

Stop gaslighting everyone. She broke house rules. Simple as that — tradeCraft (@gsjdiehev) May 3, 2023

Murphy makes it clear that Democrats should be allowed to break the rules but if Republicans do it they are insurrectionists.

***

Related:

Insurrectionists occupy Texas State Capitol to disrupt vote on ‘gender-affirming care’ ban

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!