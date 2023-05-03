Not long after the so-called “Tennessee three” brought business in the state legislature to a halt with a protest, a Montana lawmaker was reprimanded after supporting something similar. If these people were Republicans the media would be using the “I” word:

Some legislators, including Speaker of the House Matt Regier, argued Zephyr had broken House rules of decorum when she said legislators would have “blood on your hands” if they passed the transgender youth care ban.

Demonstrators in support of Zephyr interrupted House business several days later to protest her silencing. Zephyr showed her support by holding up her mic and failing to leave the House floor.

House Republicans voted to censure her in response.

A federal judge later denied Zephyr’s motion to have her legislative privileges and duties reinstated.

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy of course slammed these people for trying to shut down the democratic process. Just kidding!

Murphy applauded those who disrupted official government business:

Now imagine Murphy’s tweet if those were Republicans. The very fabric of the Republic itself would have been at risk of being shredded.

As usual, it’s “D”ifferent when the Left does those things.

We’ve noticed that pattern as well. Go figure!

Murphy makes it clear that Democrats should be allowed to break the rules but if Republicans do it they are insurrectionists.

