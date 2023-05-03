Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement to Congress about never having emailed Hunter Biden is at odds with the contents of the infamous laptop computer:

Blinken is also facing questions over allegedly false statements made to Congress related to Hunter Biden. He claims he never emailed Hunter, when messages on the president’s son’s laptop show he did.

Blinken is facing a more serious question raised by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who declared that Blinken told “boldface” lies when he testified under oath to Congress in 2020 on the controversy. Johnson said that Blinken said he never emailed Hunter Biden. Yet emails between the president’s son and Blinken were recently disclosed. They suggested that the two were in communication in 2015 while Blinken was working in the Obama administration and Hunter was on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

If Blinken did indeed lie under oath, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, who is familiar with the subject of perjury, defended the SecState’s actions:

Former fed @PeteStrzok defends @SecBlinken falsely testifying in 2020 that he never emailed with Hunter Biden: "There’s a difference between catching somebody in a criminal act and catching them in a politically problematic act." pic.twitter.com/KqkZ95Mh9R — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 3, 2023

There’s a “D”ifference and we know exactly what it is. The fact this guy was in the FBI speaks volumes, and none of them are good:

This makes perfect sense when you look back at the body of Peter Strzok’s work and his attitude towards his own behavior. He was simply acting politically, not illegally. https://t.co/cf7kW2Z7l4 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) May 3, 2023

if the cause is righteous, its all good, i suppose — Mr Bo Da Cat (@MrBoDaCat) May 3, 2023

“The ends justify the means” and all that, which is even scarier when it’s coming from the Attorney General and others.

Says the guy who lied under oath himself … lol Wow. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 3, 2023

This guy was a mid level paper pusher who’s biggest accomplishment was bagging a married co worker and lying to Congress. The fact he’s on national tv as some expert, astounds me. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 3, 2023

Strzok says exactly what the lefty media wants him to say so they’ll keep having him back.

The former fed's self-awareness level would need to mount a ladder to get to 0 https://t.co/KSFA7Nzlsy — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) May 3, 2023

Lying under oath is no big deal when some people do it but is a serious criminal act when others do it.

Good ol' rule of law! https://t.co/3aOTrCze57 — HoodlumDoodlum (@HoodlumDoodlum) May 3, 2023

The two-tiered justice system is being rubbed right in our faces.

Too bad it’s not legally problematic for the liars.

Perjury is fine when liberals do it. https://t.co/KSYMcXLQDH — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 3, 2023

And why wouldn’t Garland and others just keep up the lies and deceptions? There’s certainly never any real consequence to doing so and rarely, if ever, is anybody held accountable.

Lol beyond parody — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) May 3, 2023

This man has probably put people in jail for less of a crime and this is why people like Peter should never have been allowed in the FBI — commonsense (@commonsense258) May 3, 2023

Obligatory:

“That’s (D)ifferent.” — Will Collier (@willcollier) May 3, 2023

Yep!

***

