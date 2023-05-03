Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement to Congress about never having emailed Hunter Biden is at odds with the contents of the infamous laptop computer:

Blinken is also facing questions over allegedly false statements made to Congress related to Hunter Biden.

He claims he never emailed Hunter, when messages on the president’s son’s laptop show he did.
[…]
Blinken is facing a more serious question raised by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who declared that Blinken told “boldface” lies when he testified under oath to Congress in 2020 on the controversy. Johnson said that Blinken said he never emailed Hunter Biden.

Yet emails between the president’s son and Blinken were recently disclosed. They suggested that the two were in communication in 2015 while Blinken was working in the Obama administration and Hunter was on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

If Blinken did indeed lie under oath, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, who is familiar with the subject of perjury, defended the SecState’s actions:

There’s a “D”ifference and we know exactly what it is. The fact this guy was in the FBI speaks volumes, and none of them are good:

Trending

“The ends justify the means” and all that, which is even scarier when it’s coming from the Attorney General and others.

Strzok says exactly what the lefty media wants him to say so they’ll keep having him back.

The two-tiered justice system is being rubbed right in our faces.

Too bad it’s not legally problematic for the liars.

And why wouldn’t Garland and others just keep up the lies and deceptions? There’s certainly never any real consequence to doing so and rarely, if ever, is anybody held accountable.

Obligatory:

Yep!

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: