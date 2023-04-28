The Wall Street Journal has published an op-ed from Supreme Court conservative Justice Samuel Alito. In the op-ed Alito discusses the infamous Dobbs leak and wrote that he has an idea who the leaker might be but needs more proof before taking it further:

Though it seems incredibly likely the leak came from a lefty affiliated with the Court in order to pressure a conservative judge or two into changing his or her mind (which he addresses in the article), there are some who theorized that the leak came from a conservative member of the Court:

Trending

In the WSJ piece, Alito said he’s positive the leaker isn’t a conservative:

How can Alito be so sure? Well, it makes a lot more sense when he puts it this way:

Yeah, it’s pretty nuts to think that the leak came from a conservative justice, not that it’ll stop some on the Left from pushing ridiculous theories. Also if the leak came from a conservative we’d no doubt already know the identity of the person or people responsible.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: