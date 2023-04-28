The Wall Street Journal has published an op-ed from Supreme Court conservative Justice Samuel Alito. In the op-ed Alito discusses the infamous Dobbs leak and wrote that he has an idea who the leaker might be but needs more proof before taking it further:

Justice Alito just told the Wall Street Journal that "I personally have a pretty good idea who is responsible, but that’s different from the level of proof that is needed to name somebody." …https://t.co/wnvayDeQtK — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 28, 2023

Justice Alito says nobody is defending the SCOTUS justices (which, by the way, is an unprecedented endangerment of the judicial branch) and that he has a good suspicion of who the Dobbs leaker and why it was leaked — to intimidate the justices into changing the outcome. pic.twitter.com/FN2bvT3yAK — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 28, 2023

Though it seems incredibly likely the leak came from a lefty affiliated with the Court in order to pressure a conservative judge or two into changing his or her mind (which he addresses in the article), there are some who theorized that the leak came from a conservative member of the Court:

…Alito says that the person was clearly intending to stop the release of the opinion. If true, that contradicts claims of some like NPR's Totenberg that the leaker likely was a conservative. https://t.co/NUn6680LYD — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 28, 2023

In the WSJ piece, Alito said he’s positive the leaker isn’t a conservative:

Justice Samuel Alito doesn’t provide the identity of the central figure in the biggest whodunit in Supreme Court history, but he does supply the motive. Alito: Trust me, the Dobbs leaker wasn't a conservativehttps://t.co/XsaR5u1YFf — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) April 28, 2023

How can Alito be so sure? Well, it makes a lot more sense when he puts it this way:

This, and the media would've released the identity of the leaker two days after the leak had they been a conservative pic.twitter.com/Gz3j3tqxbq — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) April 28, 2023

“Look, this made us targets of assassination. Would I do that to myself? Would the five of us have done that to ourselves? It’s quite implausible.”https://t.co/f6wbDVQIvK — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) April 28, 2023

Yeah, it’s pretty nuts to think that the leak came from a conservative justice, not that it’ll stop some on the Left from pushing ridiculous theories. Also if the leak came from a conservative we’d no doubt already know the identity of the person or people responsible.

