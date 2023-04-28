Senator Bob Menendez is among several Democrats who support “bicameral federal gun safety legislation to ban the importation, sale, manufacturing, transfer and possession of gun silencers or suppressors.”

Like everything else, these Democrats don’t know anything about the subject matter they’re trying to make laws about. For proof we turn to this tweet from Sen. Menendez’s account:

Really?

Are congressional Democrats really this clueless about the subject of guns or are they just lying to forward their agenda? Maybe a little of both.

The fact that many of our laws are made by people who have no idea what they’re talking about explains a lot, and none of it is good.

Probably “Moms Demand” or some such liberal gun control group.

Somebody alert Community Notes!

Libs like Menendez have seen too many movies and TV shows.

Can’t say we’re shocked.

