Senator Bob Menendez is among several Democrats who support “bicameral federal gun safety legislation to ban the importation, sale, manufacturing, transfer and possession of gun silencers or suppressors.”

Like everything else, these Democrats don’t know anything about the subject matter they’re trying to make laws about. For proof we turn to this tweet from Sen. Menendez’s account:

Gun silencers are designed to suppress the sound of gunfire from unknowing victims and reduce the chances they can run, hide, and call the police. I'm reintroducing the HEAR Act to prevent these deadly devices from making shootings even more dangerous.https://t.co/aTTZyHZmHP — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) April 27, 2023

Really?

Are congressional Democrats really this clueless about the subject of guns or are they just lying to forward their agenda? Maybe a little of both.

People who don’t know anything about guns should not be pushing legislation on them. You obviously have no idea what a silencer is for. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) April 28, 2023

The fact that many of our laws are made by people who have no idea what they’re talking about explains a lot, and none of it is good.

Did you get this info from a five year old? — Troy Kuhn (@Tachyon362) April 28, 2023

Probably “Moms Demand” or some such liberal gun control group.

Imagine that— ANOTHER politician who knows nothing about the subject he is using to virtue signal. I’m shocked… pic.twitter.com/g9RmJdb9i7 — Merlinsscience (@merlinsscience) April 28, 2023

Somebody alert Community Notes!

You know nothing about what you’re talking about. All the suppressor does is make the sound OSCE safe on certain calibers. pic.twitter.com/jcbIi2w9ly — bourbon&bullets…and boats. (@realAlexbosco) April 28, 2023

You probably think 'silencers' work like they do in Hollywood. — TimmerMcGraw, CFI 🇺🇸🔎 (@TimmerMcGraw) April 28, 2023

Libs like Menendez have seen too many movies and TV shows.

This idiot actually thinks suppressors work like they show in TV/movies. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/4GmjW2j2Lc — Super Journalist (Ret) – JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) April 28, 2023

Can’t say we’re shocked.

***

