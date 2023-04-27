Another day, another “progressive utopia” backfire!

The city of San Francisco will no longer have a boycott on doing business in 30 states where there are conservative laws. Why? Try not to say “we all told you so”:

San Francisco will end its boycott on doing business with companies in 30 states — and traveling to those states — after studies showed the restrictions made business costlier here and did nothing to change conservative laws elsewhere. By @thejdmorris.https://t.co/OxhzJHdzCm — Heather Knight (@hknightsf) April 25, 2023

Yeah, that’s funny and it’s perfectly OK to chuckle at the progs’ expense:

From the San Francisco Chronicle:

San Francisco will no longer boycott 30 states that passed conservative laws after city officials determined that the restrictions were too costly and had little impact other than adding more bureaucracy. The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to repeal a local law that prevented city employees from traveling to or doing business with companies based in states that had passed laws limiting LGBTQ rights, voting rights and abortion access.

Why the repeal? Anybody in their right mind could have predicted what would happen next but leftists must not be very good at chess:

A central goal of the boycott was to put pressure on other states, but a recent report by City Administrator Carmen Chu’s office found that only one state had been removed from the list and none ever said they changed their laws because of San Francisco’s. Additionally, the report found that the law made city contracting a more cumbersome and expensive process.

For some reason the majority of S.F. residents keep voting for these clowns.

Look how stupid everything has become. https://t.co/kaEDXuSfU7 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) April 27, 2023

Hold up. San Francisco thought their boycott would change conservative laws elsewhere? pic.twitter.com/auBzMZwnxM — Teacloc (@Teacloc) April 26, 2023

“Did nothing” and “made costlier” is basically the SF gov motto at this point. https://t.co/SMUks3iaKP — Laura Fagan (@laurajfagan) April 26, 2023

Studies showed? Common sense would have said that years ago https://t.co/Igoj17Pnj5 — Leah Marie (@Leah_Marie2022) April 26, 2023

Yeah, who could have possibly predicted what would happen?

***

