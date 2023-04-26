To a large degree the media is absolute garbage and we all know it, but each and every day as a reminder they insist on throwing another Hefty bag full of trash on the mountanous landfill of “journalism.”

This being another day that ends in a “y” means we have another example, and this one comes courtesy of Politico:

The media seem to view their job description as being guardians of the Military Industrial Complex and other overreaching federal agencies against criticisms from private citizens. What would happen to this American experiment if it weren’t for stalwart media outlets like Politico giving voice to the oppressed and powerless federal government?

To the best of our recollection, Carlson didn’t “bag” the U.S. military, he only pointed out the ridiculous things leadership has been doing (that’s caused all branches to struggle to reach recruiting goals) and obviously, they didn’t like it. These anonymous officials weren’t brave enough to go on the record, but that didn’t matter to Politico:

We’ll probably never know the answer to that question but Politico seemed happy to help.

Where would the country be without the media as it exists today? Probably a lot better off.

Somebody needs to remind them who the actual enemies are.

Also somebody at the Pentagon needs to take another look at a previous ratings book:

Carlson will no doubt land somewhere else, which means Politico will have a chance at a follow-up article to give voice to downtrodden Pentagon anonymous sources. It’s amazing — China floated a spy balloon across the entire country and Politico’s publishing stories about the national security threat that is… Tucker Carlson.

