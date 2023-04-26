To a large degree the media is absolute garbage and we all know it, but each and every day as a reminder they insist on throwing another Hefty bag full of trash on the mountanous landfill of “journalism.”

This being another day that ends in a “y” means we have another example, and this one comes courtesy of Politico:

NEW: On Tucker Carlson leaving Fox: “We’re a better country without him bagging on our military every night in front of hundreds of thousands of people,” said one senior Pentagon official. via @laraseligman https://t.co/kcmcd1Qy0w — Lee Hudson (@LeeHudson_) April 26, 2023

The media seem to view their job description as being guardians of the Military Industrial Complex and other overreaching federal agencies against criticisms from private citizens. What would happen to this American experiment if it weren’t for stalwart media outlets like Politico giving voice to the oppressed and powerless federal government?

Military Industrial Complex cheers removal of mainstream pundit that questioned them. Quite a headline. — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) April 26, 2023

To the best of our recollection, Carlson didn’t “bag” the U.S. military, he only pointed out the ridiculous things leadership has been doing (that’s caused all branches to struggle to reach recruiting goals) and obviously, they didn’t like it. These anonymous officials weren’t brave enough to go on the record, but that didn’t matter to Politico:

"Bagging on our military"… Eh…actually critizing its upper echelon of leaders… especially the CIC. SO, yes, emphatically, yes. They deserve it. https://t.co/zpOFhJxNPR — Kenneth Sikorski (@KennethSikorsk5) April 26, 2023

This is BS. Tucker never bagged on our military.

He demanded accountability of the senior leadership who gave us the disaster of Iraq & Afghanistan. Who to date, have not been held accountable for anything.

Thousands of Americans dead. Wounded. Trillions wasted. And for what? https://t.co/F0Lauvc8eb — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) April 26, 2023

He never bagged on the service members, other than woke leadership who's policies are destroying our readiness. So who had you write this? Milley? Austin? — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) April 26, 2023

We’ll probably never know the answer to that question but Politico seemed happy to help.

So Lee Hudson is State media, just to be clear. Smearing someone in the press, Tucker, who isn’t a Pentagon stooge, on behalf of the corrupt “leaders” who have given us Afghanistan debacle, iraq, Sudan, etc, etc. failure after failure. This level of sycophancy & blatant… — Emmy Wolfe (@emmywolfe) April 26, 2023

Now the military may continue force women to shower with men without criticism. — Sunshine State of Mind 🌈 ⛅️ (@foundinsunshine) April 26, 2023

Where would the country be without the media as it exists today? Probably a lot better off.

First, give me a name or it didn’t happen. Biden appointees don’t count btw. Second, when was the exact moment that the news media became the pro-war mouthpiece for the government? Third, try asking a tough question some time @LeeHudson_ . You’re doing us all a disservice. https://t.co/2ayP3nNC8h — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) April 26, 2023

bizarre we have the military talking about a cable news host https://t.co/AA2RUqmKm4 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 26, 2023

Somebody needs to remind them who the actual enemies are.

“Tucker was making it harder for us to continue our illegal forever wars.” https://t.co/ujHgwG8fD8 — KingDomRedux (@KingDomRedux) April 26, 2023

Rest safe America, the adults in the room that brought you the Afg withdrawal & 20 years of lies feels much better now that a journalist was silenced. They are still too coward to go on the record, just like all the other times they’ve spewed lies from that place. https://t.co/pGFyEkgsmL — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) April 26, 2023

“If they can’t stand the heat, they should get out of the kitchen.”What a ridiculous statement for this journo to repeat as though some justice had been done. We’re doomed with this leadership and media that parrot their statements w/o skepticism. — Karen, but not a Karen (@KPBeachGirl) April 26, 2023

“said one senior DoD official, who like others interviewed for this story was granted anonymity to discuss a politically sensitive topic.” Gee, I wonder what’s killing institutional trust in America. — Tripp (@cbomar_3) April 26, 2023

Also somebody at the Pentagon needs to take another look at a previous ratings book:

No wonder we're low on ammo and weapons – Pentagon confuses millions with thousands. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 26, 2023

Tucker averaged millions of viewers, the Pentagon has always struggled with math. https://t.co/OVzB0STH3h — J. Respectful Clark (@JReubenCIark) April 26, 2023

Carlson will no doubt land somewhere else, which means Politico will have a chance at a follow-up article to give voice to downtrodden Pentagon anonymous sources. It’s amazing — China floated a spy balloon across the entire country and Politico’s publishing stories about the national security threat that is… Tucker Carlson.

