We’ve already gotten our “OOF” moment of the day and it took place at a House hearing when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to Rep. Eric Swalwell’s criticism of Republicans over various issues of national security and law enforcement. Just after that moment, it’s as if the entire hearing hit a brick wall. Watch:

MTG just dropped a bomb on Eric Swalwell and halted an entire hearing in its tracks pic.twitter.com/g0PeX7hUjQ — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) April 19, 2023

Drama in House Homeland Security Committee hearing right now. After Rep. @ericswalwell finished speaking about national security etc, Rep. @mtgreenee said "that was entertaining from someone who had a relationship with a Chinese spy & everyone knows it." Dems wanted words struck,… — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 19, 2023



Well, there it is…

Eric Swalwell was removed from the Intelligence Committee because he had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy. But he stills makes all kinds of ridiculous accusations every day in Congress about me, my colleagues, and President Trump. We all know it’s true, Eric Swalwell… pic.twitter.com/LKgvGB46Ov — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 19, 2023

Swalwell was removed from the Intelligence Community (that the Democrats wanted to keep him there speaks volumes) and he continues to have the gall to go after Republicans on security issues.

By the way, this was Swalwell’s response to Greene:

The hardest thing I do every day is to wake, feed, and dress 3 little monsters who are 5 and under. Dealing with this crazy lady’s delusions is like dunking in Oz. https://t.co/XvFv4NWbra — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 19, 2023

It depends on what your definition of “delusions” is…

Among the most significant targets of Fang’s efforts was Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.). –Fang took part in fundraising activity for Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign, according to a Bay Area political operative and a current U.S. intelligence official. Swalwell’s office was directly aware of these activities on its behalf, the political operative said. That same political operative, who witnessed Fang fundraising on Swalwell’s behalf, found no evidence of illegal contributions. –Federal Election Commission records don’t indicate Fang herself made donations, which are prohibited from foreign nationals. –Fang helped place at least one intern in Swalwell’s office, according to those same two people, and interacted with Swalwell at multiple events over the course of several years. A statement from Swalwell’s office provided to Axios said: “Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person — whom he met more than eight years ago, and whom he hasn’t seen in nearly six years — to the FBI. To protect information that might be classified, he will not participate in your story.”

Additionally, the Democrats trying to paint Republicans as the “anti-police party” is as rich as it can get.

