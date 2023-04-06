As we told you a little while ago, the Biden administration reviewed the Afghanistan withdrawal disaster that happened more than a half year after Biden took office and concluded that it was pretty much Trump’s fault:

President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday laid the blame on his predecessor, President Donald Trump, for the deadly and chaotic 2021 withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan that brought about some of the darkest moments of Biden’s presidency. The White House publicly released a 12-page summary of the results of the so-called “ hotwash ” of U.S. policies around the ending of the nation’s longest war, taking little responsibility for its own actions and asserting that Biden was “severely constrained” by Trump’s decisions. It does acknowledge that the evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan should have started sooner, but blames the delays on the Afghan government and military, and on U.S. military and intelligence community assessments.

Meanwhile John Kirby appears to have been taking lessons from Karine Jean-Pierre, because here’s what he had to say about the Afghanistan withdrawal being described as chaotic:

John Kirby on the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan: "For all this talk of chaos, I just didn't see it!" pic.twitter.com/UYOkkZubq6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 6, 2023

Seriously?

That was Kirby’s version of CNN’s “fiery but mostly peaceful.”

Maybe someone should show John Kirby the videos of people falling to their death off of airplanes in Afghanistan? https://t.co/5jiMKIwdRT — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) April 6, 2023

Kirby reminded us of somebody with that spin:

Now it’s time to play “Kirby vs. Kirby”:

Afghanistan withdrawal: John Kirby, August 24, 2021: "those first few days…. last Monday, the physical crush and chaos" John Kirby, April 6, 2023: "For all this talk of chaos, I just didn't see it!"https://t.co/tvVLVUqME8https://t.co/qvf0oWBIuE pic.twitter.com/tPraT5BnGR — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 6, 2023

Wow.

***

