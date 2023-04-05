Today Tennessee Republicans advanced a bill through a House committee that would allow teachers to carry guns in schools. Democrats of course oppose the idea:

Republican lawmakers in Tennessee advanced a bill through a House committee on Wednesday that would allow teachers to carry firearms in their classrooms – a move being criticized by Democrats, civil rights leaders and gun safety advocates as tone deaf in the wake of a shooting last week at a Nashville elementary school that killed three 9-year-olds and three school staff members.

During the committee hearing, activists from Moms Demand Action were on hand, and one of them claimed to be a former school teacher. Here’s how she explained why she opposes allowing teachers to be armed:

That’s… interesting.

Whatever she was saying it no doubt made complete sense to the other Moms Demand Action activists in the room.

We’re not quite sure.

It’s possible that the anti-gun brainwashing has been so successful that some people actually believe that if they were to carry a gun it would just independently start shooting all on its own.

The person tepidly clapping was like “yayyy… wait, what?”

