Today Tennessee Republicans advanced a bill through a House committee that would allow teachers to carry guns in schools. Democrats of course oppose the idea:

Republican lawmakers in Tennessee advanced a bill through a House committee on Wednesday that would allow teachers to carry firearms in their classrooms – a move being criticized by Democrats, civil rights leaders and gun safety advocates as tone deaf in the wake of a shooting last week at a Nashville elementary school that killed three 9-year-olds and three school staff members.

During the committee hearing, activists from Moms Demand Action were on hand, and one of them claimed to be a former school teacher. Here’s how she explained why she opposes allowing teachers to be armed:

Former teacher tells TN reps who voted to advance a bill to allow teachers to carry guns in schools: “I would never carry a gun in front of my students! I loved my students. I would die for them but I would not shoot them.”pic.twitter.com/qsez6vv97a — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 5, 2023

That’s… interesting.

Does… she think the gun is for murdering her students??? 😂 — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) April 5, 2023

The charitable interpretation is she meant "them" as in the attacker, but then in theory her students would still be in danger if she dies without taking out the threat. But yeah, not a good statement either way lol — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 5, 2023

Whatever she was saying it no doubt made complete sense to the other Moms Demand Action activists in the room.

She knows the gun is not for her to murder her students, right? https://t.co/tFT4sJIIEk — Cleetus Olney (@CleetusOlney) April 5, 2023

We’re not quite sure.

Whatever she meant to say, it is clear she needs to find a new career… with no possibility of contact with children. — Grampy Rick (@Grampy_Rick) April 5, 2023

I am suddenly concerned that our teachers may not be firing on all cylinders https://t.co/ITZbyAlfDT — Corvaiex (@Corvaiex) April 5, 2023

Presumably she misspoke because that didn't make any sense. I'll give her the benefit of the doubt because public speaking is hard when you aren't used to it. Anyway, it doesn't require them to have a gun, just makes it legal. She can still die for them if she wants. https://t.co/xVBx5EO2xn — Lord Victor (@lordvictor) April 5, 2023

Why do they all act like letting teachers carry means that they have to have an AR-15 hanging off their shoulder while they're writing on the whiteboard. Have any of them heard of *concealed carry* https://t.co/IKfaoC2Bhn — Anna🌪🇲🇭🇳🇵🎄 (@anniodarone3) April 5, 2023

It’s possible that the anti-gun brainwashing has been so successful that some people actually believe that if they were to carry a gun it would just independently start shooting all on its own.

The one woman verrry hesitantly clapping is what makes this clip https://t.co/u2mDZxlp8n — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 5, 2023

The person tepidly clapping was like “yayyy… wait, what?”

