The Trump-hating Left have been eagerly saying “the walls are closing in” on the former president for many years now, and they’ve been counting on Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg and the grand jury there to make their dreams of an indictment come true. However, nothing has happened, and nothing will happen for at least a month:

The grand jury examining Trump’s alleged role in a hush money scheme isn’t expected to hear evidence in the case for the next month, largely due to a previously scheduled hiatus. https://t.co/Iqi8duSj9U — POLITICO (@politico) March 29, 2023

Somebody better do a wellness check on Rob Reiner!

Via Politico:

The Manhattan grand jury examining Donald Trump’s alleged role in a hush money payment to a porn star isn’t expected to hear evidence in the case for the next month largely due to a previously scheduled hiatus, according to a person familiar with the proceedings. The break would push any indictment of the former president to late April at the earliest, although it is possible that the grand jury’s schedule could change. In recent weeks, the Manhattan district attorney’s office hasn’t convened the panel on certain days. But it is District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prerogative to ask the grand jury to reconvene if prosecutors want the panel to meet during previously planned breaks.

“Previously scheduled hiatus”?

The walls are expected to resume closing in after that month-long hiatus.

The walls are closing in pic.twitter.com/fXkRIcZdBx — RG | Maverick (@Maverick_LIVE_) March 29, 2023

The walls are closing in guys, you just need a micrometer to measure it. By 2040 Trump will be in Jail for sure. https://t.co/AnasQSU87r — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) March 29, 2023

tHe WaLLs ArE cLoSiNg iN! https://t.co/IfccKBKK95 — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) March 29, 2023

Stay tuned!

