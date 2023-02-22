This month there have been a couple of catastrophes in Ohio. First, a train derailed in East Palestine that caused an environmental disaster that has affected everybody in the area (and many elsewhere). There was also a tragic explosion at a factory near Cleveland:

A maintenance worker was killed and 13 were sent to hospitals with injuries after an explosion and large fire at a metal plant outside of Cleveland, Ohio. Emergency crews responded to I. Schumann & Co. in Bedford, Ohio, around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. The cause of the explosion is still unclear, but photos shared on social media and in local news reports showed debris scattered for hundreds of yards, damaged vehicles and a plume of smoke visible for miles.

After all that we’ve witnessed this month, there was more bad news after a plane carrying environmental scientists and others to Ohio from Arkansas crashed shortly after takeoff today:

Wait, what?! Environmental scientists heading to Ohio just killed in a plane crash?! pic.twitter.com/7IDWMhxAOu — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 23, 2023

From WBNS:

A plane heading to Columbus from Arkansas crashed Wednesday afternoon, killing all five people on board, authorities said. The plane crashed a couple of miles south of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock. 10TV’s sister station KTHV reported that Emergency Communications was alerted at noon that a twin-engine crashed. According to reports from the FAA, the plane, a Beech BE20, was departing from Clinton Airport heading to John Glenn International Airport with five people on board when the crash happened. Those on board all worked for CTEH, an environmental consulting firm, and were going to help with the cleanup of an explosion at a metal manufacturing facility in Bedford, Ohio, CTEH said in a statement.

Sad news indeed.

I don’t know what to think about anything anymore. https://t.co/03FE0GDX8w — FatDag 🇺🇸 (@FatDag) February 23, 2023

Need more information https://t.co/VSDGg0guCr — Lucky Immigrant (@ImmigrantLucky) February 23, 2023

Yeah, there’s a lot of “need more information” going around these days.

