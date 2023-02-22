Earlier this week Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited New York as part of his pro-law enforcement tour:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited New York City on Monday, telling police officers there are other states that “will value your service” compared to liberal-run areas of the country he says are pushing “critical race theory teaching kids to demonize and to hate law enforcement.” Kicking off his pro-law enforcement tour in Staten Island – the only New York City borough to support former President Donald Trump in both the 2016 and 2020 elections – DeSantis told a crowd that while the Big Apple saw a 23% surge in major crime in 2022, Florida’s crime rate is at a 50-year low. “Florida right now has a crime rate that’s at a 50-year low,” DeSantis said. “Why do we have a 50-year low? Why is crime a big issue in New York or Chicago or all these other places? And I wish I could tell you that, like Floridians are just so much better. But it’s not the reason. It’s not. The reason is, is we support strong policies to keep our communities safe and we back the blue, and we support their mission, and we back it up with money and all kinds of stuff to be able to do it.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams then tried to set a record for cramming false Democrat narratives into a single tweet:

Welcome to NYC, @GovRonDeSantis, a place where we don’t ban books, discriminate against our LGBTQ+ neighbors, use asylum seekers as props, or let the government stand between a woman and health care. We’re happy to teach you something about values while you’re here. https://t.co/o2CgOt1SES — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) February 20, 2023

Fox News’s Charles Payne had seen enough and unleashed a self-awareness rant for the ages that Adams should be made to watch:

.@cvpayne goes absolute BEAST MODE on NYC Mayor Eric Adams, destroys every last shred of Democrat-run city experiments What a complete mic drop. Just watch.🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PLKWoFTjuz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 21, 2023

Well, there it is.

Clearly Payne’s tired of it!

***

***

