Before we get into the Justice Department report about federal charges against the man who was arrested for attacking Paul Pelosi in his home, here’s a bit of new information about the suspect, David DePape:

The government has filed a criminal complaint against DePape, and here are some details from that:

The issue of who let police into the house was also mentioned in the complaint, but the question doesn’t seem to be directly answered:

We’ve been told that the “third person in the house” claim at a police press conference over the weekend was incorrect, but this still doesn’t make it very clear who opened the door if there were only the two men in the house with DePape holding Pelosi’s arm.

As mentioned above, DePape told police that Pelosi was the person who opened the door:

Here’s how the complaint ends:

