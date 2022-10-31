Before we get into the Justice Department report about federal charges against the man who was arrested for attacking Paul Pelosi in his home, here’s a bit of new information about the suspect, David DePape:

NEW: Per ICE source, David DePape, the suspect accused of beating Paul Pelosi in his home with a hammer after breaking in, is currently in the U.S. illegally as a “longtime” visa overstay. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 31, 2022

The government has filed a criminal complaint against DePape, and here are some details from that:

Justice Department brings federal charges against the Paul Pelosi attacker. Suspect told police he wanted to break Speaker Pelosi's kneecaps.https://t.co/CUZhOniief pic.twitter.com/pJUqiKEN3z — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) October 31, 2022

“DEPAPE stated he wanted to tie Pelosi up so that DEPAPE could go to sleep as he was tired from having had to carry a backpack to the Pelosi residence.” Wow! So his true motive was to sleep! Because what psychotics say should always be taken literally.https://t.co/cG6tskfjjX pic.twitter.com/c6Hb4BRcRn — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 31, 2022

NEW: Federal charges just filed against Pelosi attacker David DePape describe details of the attack and motive: "…he was going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her…if she 'lied,' he was going to break 'her kneecaps'…"https://t.co/aUQolkKEiB pic.twitter.com/zh3RE3IVgt — Keegan Hamilton (@keegan_hamilton) October 31, 2022

The issue of who let police into the house was also mentioned in the complaint, but the question doesn’t seem to be directly answered:

"When the door was opened, Pelosi and DEPAPE were both holding a hammer with one hand and DEPAPE had his other hand holding onto Pelosi’s forearm. Pelosi greeted the officers." https://t.co/9AU7bznQUm pic.twitter.com/c4uiA8e8bj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 31, 2022

We’ve been told that the “third person in the house” claim at a police press conference over the weekend was incorrect, but this still doesn’t make it very clear who opened the door if there were only the two men in the house with DePape holding Pelosi’s arm.

DePape reportedly told officers that Pelosi ran down the stairs to the door and opened it but officers make it sound like maybe hostage situation when he opened it. Still confusing. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 31, 2022

“when the door was opened” Interesting use of the passive. — BlackJack (@BlackJackPartII) October 31, 2022

As mentioned above, DePape told police that Pelosi was the person who opened the door:

Here’s how the complaint ends:

