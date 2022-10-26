Yesterday Reuters reported that Elon Musk said he planned to close his purchase of Twitter by Friday:

Elon Musk has notified co-investors who committed to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) that he plans to close his buyout of the social media firm by Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter. Equity investors, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority and others have received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk’s lawyers, the source added. The move is the clearest sign yet that Musk plans to comply with a Delaware court judge’s deadline to complete the transaction by Friday. The banks that committed to fund Musk’s buyout of Twitter have finished putting together the final debt financing agreement and are in the process of signing the necessary documents, according to a Bloomberg News report.

Yesterday we told you that some Twitter employees had also issued Musk a list of demands, and perhaps one of those demands was for a sink because this was the scene when Musk arrived at Twitter headquarters today:

#BREAKING: Elon Musk has arrived at Twitter HQ pic.twitter.com/hqhos7iXKJ — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 26, 2022

“Let that sink in”:

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

It’s happening!

BREAKING: @elonmusk is at Twitter HQ. This is not a drill! pic.twitter.com/fDrEQyozsC — MRCTV (@mrctv) October 26, 2022

That’s the clearest sign yet that the deal is on schedule to go through tomorrow.

'If you're going to buy us out, we want everything, including the kitchen sink.'

'OK.' — Michael Openshaw (@mopenshaw) October 26, 2022

With his own sink? https://t.co/afHZQw0V5X — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) October 26, 2022

Sometimes you’ve just gotta bring your own.

