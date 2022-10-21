The Washington Post reported Elon Musk wants to cut 75% of Twitter staff if his deal to purchase goes through and it set people to tweet about the pros and cons of such a move. This editor is not so sure Elon will actually purchase Twitter but we are going to play along for the purposes of this article which is purely to make fun of Leftists.

We will start with the hilarious tweet from Occupy Democrats which proves that the left has gone (further) insane. Referring to Musk as a ‘Right-winger’ is hilarious. He might lean libertarian but not too far right. It seems Democrats would call anyone right of AOC a ‘right-winger’ these days and it is getting old.

Welp, see ya Hank! Why wait? You can leave now. 🙂

We can only take so much Lefty nonsense so let’s move on to some tweets that were more positive about the cut.

HA! We know so many people who have been permanently suspended for insane things, like posting gifs that TWITTER has on their own platform to choose and post. We cannot say we will feel too bad for any employee who may be permanently suspended for just being there.

Funny, but also sad and a little scary. Yes, they have made many miserable, but the IRS hiring 87000 workers to squeeze small businesses kind of makes us sad to think about. Still, a solid and funny joke though so we give them an A+ AND a gold star.

Indeed! Can we start with getting rid of 87000 IRS agents?

In all seriousness, we do not want to see anyone lose their jobs, particularly in an economic downturn, but if you FORCED us to pick a group of people on the planet who HAD to lose their jobs, there is a 75% chance most of us MIGHT pick Twitter employees.

