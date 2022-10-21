The Washington Post reported Elon Musk wants to cut 75% of Twitter staff if his deal to purchase goes through and it set people to tweet about the pros and cons of such a move. This editor is not so sure Elon will actually purchase Twitter but we are going to play along for the purposes of this article which is purely to make fun of Leftists.

You’re welcome Twitchy regulars!

SCOOP: Elon Musk told investors he planned to cut 75% of Twitter’s workforce, gutting to a skeleton staff of 2,000. Also, Peter Thiel and Reid Hoffman passed on the Twitter deal. Via me @faizsays @GerritD @jeremybmerrill https://t.co/epoiv3pArV — Elizabeth Dwoskin (@lizzadwoskin) October 20, 2022

We will start with the hilarious tweet from Occupy Democrats which proves that the left has gone (further) insane. Referring to Musk as a ‘Right-winger’ is hilarious. He might lean libertarian but not too far right. It seems Democrats would call anyone right of AOC a ‘right-winger’ these days and it is getting old.

BREAKING: Right-wing billionaire Elon Musk plans to fire 75% of Twitter's employees when he seizes control — a move that will allow him to stuff Twitter with minions who will support his move to flood the platform with racists and Nazis. RT IF YOU OPPOSE MUSK OWNING TWITTER! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) October 21, 2022

If Elon Musk fires 75% of Twitter, at least that will make my decision to leave Twitter easier. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) October 21, 2022

Welp, see ya Hank! Why wait? You can leave now. 🙂

We can only take so much Lefty nonsense so let’s move on to some tweets that were more positive about the cut.

The positive of @elonmusk getting rid of 75% of Twitter employees is that they should already know how to code. — Republican Jew – Lumber King (@EzraDrissman) October 21, 2022

75% of Twitter employees only function is to suspend conservatives. Definitely won’t be necessary once @elonmusk buys it. Guess they better learn to actually code. — Veektor Naikee (@SenseiSandman) October 20, 2022

Don't think of 75% of Twitter employees as being fired.

Think of them as being Permanently Suspended. — Raided Luki (@hpygoluker) October 21, 2022

HA! We know so many people who have been permanently suspended for insane things, like posting gifs that TWITTER has on their own platform to choose and post. We cannot say we will feel too bad for any employee who may be permanently suspended for just being there.

I will never celebrate anyone losing their job, but man those Twitter employees made many of our lives miserable for years. Trending: 75% of Twitter. — 🇺🇸 Lowkey Rey 2.0 🇺🇸 (@AtlRey) October 21, 2022

I heard the IRS is hiring though. — 🇺🇸 Lowkey Rey 2.0 🇺🇸 (@AtlRey) October 21, 2022

Funny, but also sad and a little scary. Yes, they have made many miserable, but the IRS hiring 87000 workers to squeeze small businesses kind of makes us sad to think about. Still, a solid and funny joke though so we give them an A+ AND a gold star.

Elon firing 75% of Twitter’s staff isn’t as drastic as it sounds because most of them are bots. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) October 21, 2022

If Elon Musk can run a company after getting rid of 75% of Twitter, can we elect someone to get rid of 75% of the federal government*? *excluding military — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) October 21, 2022

Indeed! Can we start with getting rid of 87000 IRS agents?

In all seriousness, we do not want to see anyone lose their jobs, particularly in an economic downturn, but if you FORCED us to pick a group of people on the planet who HAD to lose their jobs, there is a 75% chance most of us MIGHT pick Twitter employees.

***

Editor’s Note:

