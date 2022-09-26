In North Dakota recently, a 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with using his SUV to run over an 18-year-old with whom he’d had a political argument. The 18-year-old died, and a follow-up report about what happened next is something else:

Guy who admitted to running over ND teen he told cops was a “Republican extremist” is out on low bond, has no curfew, no house arrest https://t.co/ovsmq2zqed — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 26, 2022

Seriously? Yes, apparently that’s the case:

NEW: Court documents show that Shannon Brandt, who is accused of killing 18 y/o Cayler Ellingson, wasn't placed on house arrest and wasn't given a curfew after posting bond: https://t.co/SvibS525EM — Adam Sabes (@asabes10) September 26, 2022

From Fox News:

North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind said that there is “no evidence” suggesting that Ellingson was part of a “Republican extremist group” or that the incident involved politics. Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital show that Brandt was not placed under house arrest and has no curfew after posting bond. Under the terms of Brant’s bail order, he cannot leave North Dakota, cannot drink alcohol and must participate in a 24/7 sobriety program with constant testing. Brandt is also not allowed to possess “a firearm, destructive device, or other dangerous weapon,” and cannot go within 300 feet of the Ellingson family.

If the political roles were reversed and the driver was somebody Biden would refer to as a “MAGA extremist” we’re guessing the FBI would have already kicked in his door and hauled him away. But instead, here we are:

A reminder that J6'ers are being held in solitary confinement for over a year for parading through the Capitol. https://t.co/BjUClOe9GC — 🎃🌾Dancing In Weimar🍂🎃 (@Ann_Kelly007) September 26, 2022

The justice system certainly does seem to be very selective in nature.

That’s mind boggling. — Chicago Bars (@chicagobars) September 26, 2022

“Mind boggling” nicely sums up the last few years.

