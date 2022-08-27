Yesterday former Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider had a rather harsh reminder about Donald Trump and the “MAGAT FASCISTS” who still support him:

As we pointed out at the time, Snider referenced the attempted censorship of some rock music back in the 1980s, and his apparent effort to blame Republicans falls pretty flat, especially considering that push led by Tipper Gore, the wife of Al Gore, who is no Republican.

But it didn’t end there. A video then circulated of Snider performing on stage with many members of the Trump family who are now apparently “MAGAT FASCISTS.” It then got awkward:

DO NOT RT this video of @deesnider performing on stage with the entire Trump family pic.twitter.com/AP0CFrzAII — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 27, 2022

Awkward? Hell yeah that’s awkward. However, Snider explained it this way:

Why not? This is at a charity event for Saint Jude's Children's Hospital. Someone donated 50K if the Trumps joined me onstage. Now, unlike the rest of you FASCISTS when I heard Trump spew his "Fourth Reich" Nazi shit I turned on him like a true American patriot! When will you? https://t.co/RQF3qXaB3R — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) August 27, 2022

The Trumps helping raise a lot of money for a children’s hospital seems kind of weird for a bunch of alleged fascists, but whatever. Did Snider mention when he got on stage with the family that they were a bunch of “fascists” and he was just performing on stage with them for the donation, or not?

Also, “fascist” sure does seem to be the word of the month. It’s almost as if a memo has gone out!

***

