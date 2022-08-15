Here’s a bit of news out of the progressive political utopia that is Minneapolis, and this is in regards to a new teachers union contract and who would be let go first in the event of layoffs:

The Minneapolis teachers union has negotiated a contract in which the district will fire white teachers first. This is the inevitable endpoint of "equity."https://t.co/my2jMjpsvr pic.twitter.com/UKiyhLP37G — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 15, 2022

We say “you can’t make this stuff up” quite a bit, because you don’t need to make it up when people are doing these things in real life.

What in the world?

REPORT: Minneapolis Public Schools confirms "white teachers" will be laid off before any "teacher of color." Via @FrankelGarion: https://t.co/iMkiyQ7FG2 — Chalkboard Review (@ChalkboardRev) August 15, 2022

So it’s come to this?

A new contract between Minneapolis Public Schools and the local teachers union mandates that white teachers must be fired first when any kind of staff downsizing is initiated. “Starting with the Spring 2023 Budget Tie-Out Cycle, if excessing a teacher who is a member of a population underrepresented among licensed teachers in the site, the District shall excess the next least senior teacher, who is not a member of an underrepresented population,” the agreement, which was originally obtained by Alpha News, says. Minority teachers “may be exempted from district-wide layoff[s] outside seniority order,” and will also be given priority during reinstatement. In addition, teachers at 15 “racially isolated schools…with the greatest concentration of poverty” will also be protected from layoffs.

Are the teachers going to sue? — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) August 15, 2022

Yeah, one of the conservative legal advocacy groups is working on it. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 15, 2022

Isn't this unconstitutional? — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) August 15, 2022

It's unconstitutional and illegal under the Civil Rights Act. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 15, 2022

“Unconstitutional and illegal” never seems to prevent the Left from trying it anyway.

Jim Crow never died. He merely went into hiding. https://t.co/lCa7RJSqpM — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 15, 2022

It sure looks that way.

There will be thousands more people who will pull an Elizabeth Warren and claim they're either native american or hispanic to protect their access to the job market https://t.co/mh6KORl37n — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 15, 2022

Hiring/firing based on race… isn't there a word for that? 🤔 https://t.co/XV5AxBI0sT — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) August 15, 2022

It’s perfectly legal if the Left does it… apparently. We’ll see if this insanity survives legal challenges.

