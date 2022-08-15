Here’s a bit of news out of the progressive political utopia that is Minneapolis, and this is in regards to a new teachers union contract and who would be let go first in the event of layoffs:

We say “you can’t make this stuff up” quite a bit, because you don’t need to make it up when people are doing these things in real life.

What in the world?

Trending

So it’s come to this?

A new contract between Minneapolis Public Schools and the local teachers union mandates that white teachers must be fired first when any kind of staff downsizing is initiated.

“Starting with the Spring 2023 Budget Tie-Out Cycle, if excessing a teacher who is a member of a population underrepresented among licensed teachers in the site, the District shall excess the next least senior teacher, who is not a member of an underrepresented population,” the agreement, which was originally obtained by Alpha News, says. Minority teachers “may be exempted from district-wide layoff[s] outside seniority order,” and will also be given priority during reinstatement.

In addition, teachers at 15 “racially isolated schools…with the greatest concentration of poverty” will also be protected from layoffs.

“Unconstitutional and illegal” never seems to prevent the Left from trying it anyway.

It sure looks that way.

It’s perfectly legal if the Left does it… apparently. We’ll see if this insanity survives legal challenges.

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Minneapolisracismteachers unionswoke culture