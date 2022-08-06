The Senate is having a weekend session today and could vote on the ironically titled “Inflation Reduction Act” tonight or tomorrow. The bill contains billions in new funding for the IRS to hire tens of thousands of additional agents. The Democrats are selling that as the IRS going after the rich to make them pay their “fair share.” If you’re smelling BS, you’re absolutely correct.

Steve Forbes and Stephen Moore wrote in the New York Post that the “super rich” won’t end up being the people targeted by the newly expanded IRS if the Manchin-Schumer bill passes (and it looks like that will happen):

Most of the money raised from these audits won’t come from the superrich or multibillion-dollar corporations — both well-stocked with accountants and tax attorneys to fight IRS allegations. Small-business owners and upper-middle-income workers will likely be the targets. The woman who runs an accounting firm or a restaurant won’t have the resources to fight the government in tax court.

A tax accountant’s counter-argument for Republicans concerned the expanded IRS will target the “little guy” has been making the rounds:

Well that’s certainly one way to look at it.

If you don't have anything illegal in your house, you should waive your fourth amendment rights. https://t.co/nfFLjm7UZx — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 6, 2022

There’s definitely a “if you’re not doing anything wrong you shouldn’t mind warrantless feds looking around your house” energy to that particular IRS take.

Omg! This guy actually thinks the IRS is honest and that their employees do their best. What a joke. https://t.co/tsO2iRbKcC — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@bhdonkey1) August 6, 2022

Sheep simps like this are the problem. I guess he slept through the whole Lois Lerner thing. https://t.co/x1usfVcwQo — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 6, 2022

And remember last year when somebody inside the IRS leaked the tax returns of millionaires and billionaires to the media (that nobody’s ever been held accountable for)?

Does the IRS have a track record of punishing people for their political beliefs?https://t.co/XlQtUMi4VN https://t.co/td5iNPCz5e — Adam M.D. (@AdamDopamine) August 6, 2022

Why yes… yes it does!

When were you born, 2018? Ever heard of Lois Lerner? The ONLY certainty here is tax professionals like you will profit. If you REALLY care about fair and efficient taxation, repeal the 16th Amendment and limit Government to what it can raise via consumption and excise taxes. https://t.co/KhSQqBg2CR — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) August 6, 2022

Beware progressives chanting, 'If you have nothing to hide…' https://t.co/luwnkb8thV — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 6, 2022

You don't have to lie. You just have to make a mistake. Which is incredibly easy because of the sheer number of tax laws. Literally everyone has made mistakes on their tax returns…even you. https://t.co/eNRw6DxU2p — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 6, 2022

It seems nearly impossible these days to do your taxes without making some sort of a mistake, and it’s ridiculously complicated by design.

"Just don't cheat on tax returns" Says the guy who who is lying about what it takes to comply with the US tax code. https://t.co/CQsBt9BsjD pic.twitter.com/l3LY3Frhdz — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 6, 2022

Wow.