The Senate is having a weekend session today and could vote on the ironically titled “Inflation Reduction Act” tonight or tomorrow. The bill contains billions in new funding for the IRS to hire tens of thousands of additional agents. The Democrats are selling that as the IRS going after the rich to make them pay their “fair share.” If you’re smelling BS, you’re absolutely correct.

Steve Forbes and Stephen Moore wrote in the New York Post that the “super rich” won’t end up being the people targeted by the newly expanded IRS if the Manchin-Schumer bill passes (and it looks like that will happen):

Most of the money raised from these audits won’t come from the superrich or multibillion-dollar corporations — both well-stocked with accountants and tax attorneys to fight IRS allegations.

Small-business owners and upper-middle-income workers will likely be the targets. The woman who runs an accounting firm or a restaurant won’t have the resources to fight the government in tax court.

A tax accountant’s counter-argument for Republicans concerned the expanded IRS will target the “little guy” has been making the rounds:

null

Well that’s certainly one way to look at it.

There’s definitely a “if you’re not doing anything wrong you shouldn’t mind warrantless feds looking around your house” energy to that particular IRS take.

And remember last year when somebody inside the IRS leaked the tax returns of millionaires and billionaires to the media (that nobody’s ever been held accountable for)?

Why yes… yes it does!

It seems nearly impossible these days to do your taxes without making some sort of a mistake, and it’s ridiculously complicated by design.

Wow.

