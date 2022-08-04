Earlier this week Rep. Liz Cheney, who polling shows trailing her GOP challenger by a wide margin ahead of the Wyoming primary a week from next Tuesday, touted a t-shirt endorsement from actor Kevin Costner.

If that wasn’t enough, Rep. Cheney’s campaign has brought in her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, in an apparent attempt to justify the congresswoman’s work on the January 6th Committee.

From NBC News:

Former Vice President Dick Cheney slammed former President Donald Trump, calling him a “coward” in a new TV ad bolstering his daughter, Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, ahead of her primary on Aug. 16. Liz Cheney is in a hotly contested race against Trump-backed attorney Harriet Hageman. While some of Cheney’s previous ads have made references to fighting for conservative principles, and standing up to lies about the 2020 election, the new ad is Cheney’s first tracked by AdImpact to mention Trump by name. “In our nation’s 246 year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Dick Cheney says directly into the camera in the 60-second ad.

If you just arrived from another planet you might assume from this ad that Liz Cheney is running against Donald Trump instead of her GOP primary opponent:

“In our nation’s 246 year history there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our Republic than Donald Trump.” Dick Cheney pic.twitter.com/erBPBNy8ah — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 4, 2022

Dick Cheney: “In our nation’s 246 year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our Republic than Donald Trump.” This is an ad Liz Cheney is now running for her failing. campaign. pic.twitter.com/eT7WyakSVs — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 4, 2022

Will that ad win Liz Cheney more support? Place your bets!

"Daddy! Help me! 😭" — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 4, 2022

“What? We’re still trailing badly? DAD!”

Incredible 😬 Does she really think this is going to work for her in Wyoming! 😂 — CYNDI (@CYNDI_ROSE__) August 4, 2022

Not the first time ol’ Dick Cheney has engaged in ill-fated friendly fire. Just ask Harry Whittington. This time it’ll be Liz who’ll “lose face”. https://t.co/BtIEeEYNSG — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) August 4, 2022

Our Republic was designed to prevent one man from bringing it down. The bigger threat is when the government institutions themselves decide that they’re above the law and start creating their own rules usurping the authority of other institutions and branches. https://t.co/caccW47DJx — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 4, 2022

The hyperbole in that ad is something else.

The leaders of the Confederacy came decently close to sundering our Republic in half, and hundreds of thousands of Americans died during the Civil War. https://t.co/A329dHnqB9 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 4, 2022

Trump has caused many to lose all sense of historical scope.